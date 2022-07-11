PSG looking to sign 23-year-old Barcelona player on a free transfer in 2023: Reports

PSG are reportedly interested in signing Barcelona goalkeeper Inaki Pena next summer. The club believes the Spaniard can provide adequate cover and competition to Gianluigi Donnarumma next season.

According to El Nacional, the French giants' interest in the 23-year-old sprouts from their new Football Advisor Luis Campos' relationship with Pena. Campos spent much of last season advising Turkish giants Galatasaray, who signed Pena on loan from Barcelona.

Inaki Pena rose through the youth ranks at Barcelona before being promoted to Barcelona B in 2018. After failing to make it to the club's first team, the goalkeeper joined Galatasaray on a six-month loan deal in January. He made just six appearances for the club, but was able to impress Luis Campos with his performances.

The Spaniard has returned to Barcelona where he could become the club's second-choice goalkeeper behind Marc Andre Ter Stegen if Brazilian shot stopper Neto leaves the club this summer. As per BeSoccer, the Catalan giants are keen to part ways with Neto this summer.

Inaki Pena has just one year remaining on his contract with Barcelona. The Blaugrana could offer him a contract extension if they are impressed by his performances next season. PSG could be a potential destination for the goalkeeper if he runs down his contract with the Catalan giants.

However, Pena has had no contact with the French side and is believed to be focused on his pre-season with Barcelona.

PSG must find a new home for Keylor Navas before making a move for Barcelona goalkeeper Inaki Pena

The Parisians possess two world-class goalkeepers in the form of Gianluigi Donnarumma and Keylor Navas. However, reports suggest the club will back the Italian and make him their undisputed No.1, which has raised questions over Navas' future in Paris.

PSG could opt to cash in on Navas next summer as he will have just one year remaining on his contract. His value will be substantial as he is still widely considered one of the best goalkeepers in the world.

Juventus could be a potential destination for Keylor Navas. Polish goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny has been the Bianconeri's first-choice goalkeeper over the last four seasons. The 32-year-old has vastly improved since making the move to Turin but is still prone to the occasional error.

Keylor Navas is likely to be an upgrade on the former Arsenal shot stopper. Juventus could therefore jump at the opportunity to sign Navas next summer. Barcelona's Inaki Pena could be the Costa Rican's replacement at PSG next season if he leaves the club.

