PSG looking to sign 24-year-old Barcelona star this summer - Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are interested in signing Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele in the summer, according to COPE journalist Dani Gil (via PSGTalk.com). The Frenchman currently has an uncertain future at the Nou Camp after numerous failed attempts to extend his contract.

Dembele now has less than six months remaining on his current deal with the Catalan giants. The 24-year-old winger will be available on a free transfer at the end of the season if there are no advancements in the negotiations.

PSG are looking to take advantage of this situation and sign a World Cup-winning winger on a Bosman transfer at the end of the season. According to the aforementioned source, the Parisians do not want to miss out on the opportunity to sign a young star with lots of potential for the future.

However, Dembele's injury record might be a cause for concern for Paris Saint-Germain. He has had numerous problems with his hamstring and knee since signing for Barcelona from Borussia Dortmund in 2017.

Despite uncertainty over his future at the Nou Camp, Dembele has contributed nicely to Barcelona's cause in recent weeks. In his last two La Liga games, the former Dortmund sensation has scored once and provided two assists.

The winger has made 16 appearances for Barcelona this season, contributing two goals and five assists across all competitions.

PSG would sign Ousmane Dembele from Barcelona as a replacement for Angel Di Maria

Paris Saint-Germain could be losing two of their forwards in the coming months. Mauricio Pochettino's side are in danger of losing Kylian Mbappe and Angel Di Maria at the end of the season.

However, the arrival of Dembele from Barcelona would serve as a replacement for Di Maria and not Kylian Mbappe. According to the aforementioned source, the Parisian giants will go for Dembele regardless of what happens to Kylian Mbappe.

Angel Di Maria is the one Paris Saint-Germain are not keen to keep beyond this season. Similar to Dembele, Di Maria also has less than six months remaining on his contract. The Argentine international also has an option to extend his contract for another season.

Signing Ousmane Dembele would make sense for PSG as a potential replacement for Angel Di Maria. The Frenchman is 10 years younger than the former Real Madrid star and has many more years to give. On top of that, Dembele would be available on a free transfer.

