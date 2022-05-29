PSG looking to sign 25-year-old striker this summer: Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have reportedly set their sights on signing Richarlison from Everton this summer. The 25-year-old, who is on the radar of Real Madrid and Manchester United (as per Sport Witness), has been linked with a move away from the Toffees.

As per a report in Fichajes, Mauricio Pochettino is keen to work with Richarlison and wants the Brazilian at the Parc des Princes. The Argentine manager wants the Brazilian signed as a replacement for Mauro Icardi.

Icardi's future at PSG is under doubt after an unimpressive spell at the club. The former Inter Milan striker has been injured more often than not and missed 26 matches during the 2020/21 season.

However, PSG do not have a free run at Richarlison as Real Madrid and Manchester United have also been linked with him. Both sides are keen to bolster their attack, while Everton are also desperate to keep their star man at the club.

The forward scored six times in the last ten matches to help the Toffees avoid relegation from the Premier League. Frank Lampard will do all he can to keep the forward, who was signed by Everton back in 2018 for a reported £50 million fee (according to the BBC).

Manchester United urged to sign PSG target

Speaking to PaddyPower, Kleberson urged his former side Manchester United to sign Richarlison from Everton. He believes the forward will do well at Old Trafford and said:

“Everton are so lucky to still have Richarlison playing for them. Imagine what Richarlison would be like at Manchester City, Manchester United or Chelsea. He could fight for the top scorer in those teams. He’s such a good player and he’s so dangerous in the attacking areas playing in a bad team this season. Everton have been fighting relegation since the season started and Everton will be glad to have kept him until the end of this season, but he probably could have moved teams a bit earlier. I hope to see him in a top Premier League team in the future.”

Richarlison is also a target for Real Madrid, who are being managed by former Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti.

