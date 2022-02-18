PSG make approach to discuss move for Cristiano Ronaldo amidst uncertainty surrounding Manchester United future: Reports

According to 90Min, PSG has approached super agent Jorge Mendes to register their interest in signing Cristiano Ronaldo in the summer.

Cristiano Ronaldo returned to Manchester United after 12 years at the start of the season. He has scored 15 times and registered three assists for the club in 27 appearances across all competitions. The 37-year old is reportedly unhappy at the club considering the way the season has gone and might be on the move in the summer.

Ronaldo is under contract until the summer of 2023, but recent reports have claimed that he might end up leaving sooner.

PSG signed his long-term rival Lionel Messi on a free transfer at the start of the season and are expected to lose Kylian Mbappe to Real Madrid in the summer. They reportedly wish to sign the Portuguese star to play alongside Lionel Messi next season.

The French club is also determined to replace Mauricio Pochettino with Zinedine Zidane at the end of the season, which is expected to provide a boost in their pursuit of Cristiano Ronaldo.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s fairytale return to Manchester United to end after just one season?

The Portuguese star returned to the Manchester-based club with the single aim of winning trophies. However, Manchester United failed to build on from last season and has regressed substantially despite the addition of Ronaldo to their ranks.

Continued poor performances led to the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as manager. Recent matches have not shown the kind of improvement fans were expecting under Ralf Rangnick.

The Red Devils have failed to capitalize on goal-scoring opportunities and have looked shaky in defence on far too many occasions.

Manchester United recently dropped points against Burnley and Southampton, despite taking the lead. The most apparent problems remain related to the absence of a proper central defensive midfielder and the form of club captain Harry Maguire.

Maguire has been widely criticized in recent months and will need to improve drastically if he wants to continue as the club captain.

United is also expected to go for Declan Rice and replace multiple senior players who could be heading for the exit door. This is, of course, after they have sorted out their next managerial appointment as well.

In such a scenario, Ronaldo can be forgiven for looking to move on and cap an extraordinary career with more trophies at PSG.

