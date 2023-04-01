PSG make big decision on Lionel Messi contract amid Barcelona rumors - Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have reportedly decided to agree to all terms set by Lionel Messi for his contract renewal at the club. The owners are desperate to keep the Argentine at the club as they want to retain the best players in their squad.

Messi's contract at PSG expires this summer and he is yet to pen a new deal. He has been linked with a return to Barcelona. The French club, meanwhile, are in contract talks as they want to reduce their wage bill due to FFP issues.

As per a report from Mundo Deportivo, Messi will now have PSG's contract offer on the table. They have decided to do all they can to keep the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner at the club after trying to drastically reduce his wages.

The Argentine joined PSG from Barcelona in the summer of 2021. He has since scored 29 goals and provided 32 assists in 66 games for the Parisians.

Barcelona open talks with Lionel Messi

PSG will not have it easy this summer as Barcelona have confirmed they are in talks with Lionel Messi. The Argentine is in the final six months of his contract and is free to negotiate with clubs.

Barcelona vice-president Rafa Yuste has admitted that they are in talks with the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner's camp over a possible return to Camp Nou. He said:

"Leo and his family know the affection I have for them. I participated in the negotiations which unfortunately did not lead to a certain result. I've always had and I have this thorn in my side that Leo couldn't continue at our club. Messi knows how much we appreciate him. I would love for him to come back. We're in contact, of course, with them."

The Catalan side still need to get out of their financial crisis to sign the Argentine ace as they are currently in a tough spot with La Liga. Yuste said:

"We still have two months to work hard to present our revenue and sustainability plan to [LaLiga president Javier] Tebas. I don't like to speak about Leo because he is a PSG player, but if all the conditions are met, we are open to the possibility. [Barca] president [Joan Laporta] has been with Leo's father, and there is a good relationship."

Yuste added:

"Of course, there is no plan to go on the attack because we don't want PSG to see it like that. If it happens, it will be because destiny takes you back to where you have to go. If all the conditions come together and Leo comes back to Barcelona, it would be the perfect ending to a very happy story."

Messi scored 672 goals and provided 303 assists in 778 games for Barcelona, winning numerous trophies before moving to Ligue 1.

