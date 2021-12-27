PSG make crucial decision on Real Madrid linked Kylian Mbappe ahead of January transfer window: Reports

PSG will refuse to allow Real Madrid target Kylian Mbappe to leave in the January transfer window, despite the risk of the 23-year-old striker leaving in the summer for free, reports Le10 Sport via Marca.

In spite of the option of getting something for a player that they bought for €180 million in 2019, PSG remain bullish about not letting him leave mid-season.

PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi and sporting director Leonardo are still hoping the former AS Monaco man will extend his contract beyond 2022. However, it seems highly unlikely. The higher-ups at Real Madrid are growing increasingly confident of signing Mbappe for free in the summer.

PSG director Leonardo on Kylian Mbappé future: "If Mbappé decides to stay, he will stay because it's our desire. We'd like him to stay but we have to respect his position". "I think there are still good chances to extend his contract".

Mbappe's contract with the Parisian giants is set to expire on June 30, 2022. The World Cup winner can negotiate with any club of his choice from the 1st of January, 2022.

PSG rejected a €180 million bid from Real Madrid for Mbappe in the summer

Earlier in the summer, PSG had refused to negotiate with Real Madrid despite a €180 million offer on the table. Mbappe has been a long-term target for Real Madrid with president Florentino Perez keen to recruit him to the already glittering squad at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Mbappe was also keen on a move to Los Blancos last summer. However, after the failed transfer, the 23-year-old did not reveal what his destination would be next summer. In a recent interview with France legend Thierry Henry, Mbappe revealed that he was disappointed at PSG for not letting him leave, however he felt he was still at a club that would fight for titles on all fronts.

Mbappe said:

"I don't know, today I have to take the time. It is not easy. Either way, I'll be playing for a big club. At first, I was disappointed (not to join Real Madrid). But well, I am not in the third division, I am in a club that wants to win the Champions League. I am Parisian, I have my family, I feel good, I have always said it. I just wanted to discover something else."

Real Madrid players have also talked up the possibility of Mbappe joining them for free in the summer. Speaking to L'Equipe, Benzema said:

"He (Mbappe) said it himself, he wants to see and experience something else. He will play for Real Madrid some day, I don’t know when but he will come. It’s just a matter of time."

The move has angered the higher ups at PSG, with Leonardo particularly giving a scathing review of the comments made by the Real Madrid players.

PSG's Leonardo after the comments of Florentino and Benzema about Mbappé's arrival: "This has been going on for two years now, the transfer window is over. There are games to play and Real Madrid cannot continue behaving this way. They have to stop! Mbappé is a PSG player."

