PSG make huge decision on Kylian Mbappe ahead of Ligue 1 opener against Lorient amid Real Madrid transfer rumors: Reports

PSG are reportedly set to keep Kylian Mbappe out of their matchday squad for the first game of the Ligue 1 season. They will start their 2023-24 league campaign against Lorient on Augut 12 at the Parc des Princes.

PSG are adamant that they will not be letting Mbappe on the pitch unless he signs a new deal at the club. They have also given him the option of leaving and accepted an offer from Al Hilal.

As per a report in MARCA, Mbappe's exclusion from the matchday squad will continue when the season begins. He was not picked for the pre-season tour of Japan as the club is trying to force him to make a decision.

Mbappe scored in PSG's 2-0 win over Le Harve, which was the French champions' only win in pre-season. They have since drawn against Al Nassr and then lost to Inter Milan and Cerezo Osaka.

"It's the club's decision, we have to respect it": PSG star on club's decision regarding Kylian Mbappe

PSG new signing Milan Skriniar has backed the club's decision to not include Kylian Mbappe in the matchday squads. He believes the squad is still strong enough and told the media (via L'Equipe):

"It's the club's decision, we have to respect it. We have a lot of fantastic players."

PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi earlier said that they needed an answer from Mbappe before the season starts. He wants the striker to either sign a new deal or leave this summer. He said via GOAL:

"We want him [Kylian Mbappe] to stay but he can't leave for free. That was our verbal agreement and he expressed it publicly in an interview. So it's not debatable. I was really shocked to learn that he intended to leave for free. It's very disappointing because Kylian is a fantastic lad, a real gentleman, and to leave for free, by weakening the biggest French club, is not him. When I received this information, I was shocked and disappointed."

Al-Khelaifi added:

"That's why he has to make up his mind next week, or in a fortnight at the most. If he doesn't want to sign a new contract, the door is open. That's how it is for him and for everyone else. No one is bigger than the club, no player, not even me. That's very clear."

Real Madrid remain interested in signing Mbappe and according to MARCA, they are willing to offer €225 million for him. However, the offer falls short of PSG's €250 million valuation.