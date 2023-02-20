PSG make Manchester United target their priority for the summer - Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are reportedly ready to fight Manchester United and Bayern Munich to land French striker Randal Kolo Muani this summer.

The Ligue 1 giants are looking to add more attackers to build their squad depth. Kolo Muani, who currently plays for Eintract Frankfurt, is enjoying a successful 2022-23 campaign in front of goal. In 30 games this season, the 24-year-old has registered 15 goals and 14 assists.

As per a report from L'Equipe (via Hadrien Grenier on Twitter), Kolo Muani is expected to cost anywhere between €80-100 million. It also adds that if the Parisians fail to sign the Frankfurt forward, they will target Marcus Thuram, who currently plays for Borussia Monchengladbach.

It's worth noting that Kolo Muani was also part of France's squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. He assisted PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe during their defeat on penalties against Argentina in the final of the tournament in Qatar. Prior to that, the forward also scored in Les Bleus' 2-0 semifinal win over Morocco.

PSG steal late win against LOSC Lille

PSG were on a run of three consecutive defeats (in all competitions) prior to their Ligue 1 match against LOSC Lille on Sunday, February 19.

It was hence important for the French giants to get back to winning ways. The Ligue 1 giants went up thanks to two quick goals from Kylian Mbappe and Neymar Jr. in the first half. Lille halved the deficit in the 24th minute as they went into half-time with the score reading 2-1.

The 2020-21 Ligue 1 champions came out as the stronger team in the second half and scored two more goals to take a 3-2 lead in the game. As the game reached the dying embers, Mbappe leveled the arrears in the 87th minute.

It seemed destined to end in a draw until Lionel Messi pulled out a magical moment with a deadly free-kick in the fourth minute of stoppage time. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner's stunning goal helped the Ligue 1 giants break their losing streak with a dramatic 4-3 win.

There were, however, some injury issues for PSG, with Neymar and Nuno Mendes reportedly now sidelined. Manager Christophe Galtier told reporters postgame:

“Neymar is suffering from a sprained right ankle. He left for tests to find out his seriousness. Nuno Mendes has stretched the internal lateral ligament a little but it does not seem very serious to me.”

He added:

“For injuries, it is never due to chance. There are always reasons for injuries: the calendar, the sequence of matches. But that complicates things. It is necessary to make the round back, but this Sunday it is with a victory. It’s more pleasant.”

Next up, PSG will meet second-placed Olympique Marseille in Le Classique on February 26. Galtier's side are currently five points clear of Marseille at the top of the Ligue 1 standings.

