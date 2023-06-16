PSG make massive Julian Nagelsmann u-turn as managerial search takes fresh twist: Reports 

Paris Saint-Germain have made a massive u-turn in their pursuit of a new manager as Julian Nnagelsmann is no longer the club's first choice for the spot.

According to journalist Tanzi Loic, the Parisians are considering another manager at the moment. However, his name is undisclosed.

Christophe Galtier is set to relinquish his duties in the summer. While the team won the Ligue 1 this past season, they couldn't perform well in the Coup de France and in the UEFA Champions League.

Hence, the club are looking for a new manager who can guide the team to better success in 2023-24. Nagelsmann, who has been out of action since his bizarre Bayern Munich sacking, was the club's top choice to replace Galtier at the helm.

That, however, won't be happening. The 35-year-old is no longer in contention to take charge at PSG, at least, according to the reports.

Julian Nagelsmann was sacked by Bayern Munich right after beating PSG

Julian Nagelsmann

Nagelsmann's Bayern faced off against PSG in the Round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League 2022-23. The Bavarians were impressive over two legs and earned a 3-0 aggregate win over Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe's team.

However, the coach was sacked by Bayern shortly afterwards. Considering the team were in the running for the treble, the decision came as a very shocking one to many.

Bayern's former CEO Oliver Kahn said on the matter (via GOAL):

"We have come to the realization that the quality of our squad - despite the German championship last year - has shown itself less and less often. After the World Cup we played less and less successfully and attractively, the strong fluctuations in performance called our goals into question this season, but also beyond this season. That's why we've reacted now."

Thomas Tuchel was brought in as the replacement. Bayern, however, were knocked out of the DFB Pokal and from the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League. The team, though, managed to win the Bundesliga in a dramatic manner on the final matchday.

