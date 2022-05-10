PSG make whopping €70 million offer to sign 22-year-old attacker: Reports

French giants PSG are reportedly interested in signing AC Milan forward Rafael Leao this summer. The Portugal international has been one of the standout performers in Serie A this season.

According to GuillaumeMP, PSG have tabled an incredible €70 million offer to AC Milan for the 22-year-old.

Rafael Leao joined AC Milan from French club Lille in a deal worth €23 million in 2019. He immediately became a regular starter and went on to score 13 goals in 73 appearances in all competitions in his first two seasons with the club.

The Portuguese forward has taken his game to another level this season. He has scored 13 goals and provided nine assists in 40 appearances in all competitions. His performances have helped AC Milan climb up to the top of the Serie A table, two points ahead of second-placed Inter Milan with two games left to play.

Leao's consistent displays for Pioli's side have caught the attention of Les Parisiens. Mauricio Pochettino's side are preparing themselves for the potential departure of Kylian Mbappe. The 23-year-old's contract is set to expire at the end of the season.

AC Milan could be set to undergo a change of ownership in the coming weeks as Investcorp are believed to be close to purchasing the club. As per GuillaumeMP, the new owners will have to increase the salary package in the Rossoneri's current offer to Leao by €4.5 million to persuade the player to extend his deal.

PSG could switch their attention to Lille star if they fail to sign AC Milan forward Rafael Leao

AC Milan are seemingly heading in the right direction under Stefano Pioli as the club are in pole position to win the Serie A title this season. They are likely to receive the funds required to sign their top transfer targets from their new owners once the takeover is complete. Rafael Leao could, therefore, reject the advances of PSG and opt to stay at the San Siro.

The Ligue 1 giants could switch their attention to Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford.

The 24-year-old has been one of the Red Devil's standout players in recent years but has arguably endured one of the worst campaigns of his career this season. He has scored just five goals in 32 appearances for the club in all competitions this season.

According to Manchester Evenings News, PSG have been linked with a summer move for the England international. Rashford could seek a move away from Old Trafford to resurrect his career.

