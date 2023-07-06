PSG, Manchester United and Chelsea ready to hijack move for player who has already agreed move to Barcelona - Reports

According to SPORT, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), Manchester United, and Chelsea are looking to hijack Vitor Roque's move to Barcelona. Barca have reached a verbal pact with Roque over a move. A transfer fee of €35 million plus €10 million in add-ons has also been agreed. The Blaugrana will pay that sum over three seasons.

Furthermore, Roque, who has scored six goals and provided two assists in the last six matches for Athletico Paranense, has reached an agreement over his salary. The Brazilian wonderkid, 18, will earn €3.5 million in his first season at Barcelona.

However, the SPORT report claimed that Manchester United, Chelsea, and PSG are willing to triple that amount and give him €10 million per season in salary to hijack a move to Barca.

Such a sum is impossible for the Catalan club to offer amidst their current financial situation. Joan Laporta has implied a 40 percent rule, meaning for every €100 million of extraordinary revenue, only €40 million can be used for player registration.

Despite offers from two Premier League clubs and one Ligue 1 giant, Roque remains committed to joining the Blaugrana, as the aforementioned report further claimed. The player is set to arrive in 2024.

Barcelona star Raphinha raved about PSG, Manchester United, and Chelsea target Vitor Roque

Vitor Roque is attracting the interest of high-profile clubs like PSG, Manchester United, and Chelsea for a reason. He is a highly talented individual who looks set for a bright future in the game.

Barcelona star Raphinha recently spoke about his highly-rated compatriot. Speaking about the young Roque, Barca winger Raphinha had nothing but praise, as he said (via Barca Blaugranes):

“With Vitor Roque, we are talking about a high-quality footballer, who is showing in Brazil why Barca thinks of him and also the Brazilian team."

He added:

"I hope he is my teammate at Barca. There’s nothing better than having a great player like him, with a very big future. I think he has a lot to give to football and that he can go a long way.”

Roque, 18, has often drawn similarities with the legendary Ronaldo Nazario in his style of play. Expectations are already high for Roque, even before his arrival in European football.

