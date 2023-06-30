PSG have massive €200 million transfer kitty as they look to sign attacking reinforcements - reports

According to Le Parisien, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are set to make moves in the summer transfer market to reinforce their attack. The report further states the Parisians have a €200 million budget to do the same.

The French club have reportedly made two positions their priorities to strengthen: a right winger and a striker.

As for the position of the right winger, the Ligue 1 giants are keen on bringing Bernardo Silva from Manchester City. Victor Osimhen is their key target for the striker position.

Lionel Messi left the Parisian club as a free agent and is moving to MLS club Inter Miami. Hence, it should not come as a surprise that reinforcing the attack is one of the team's main goals.

Silva was phenomenal for Manchester City this past season and helped the team win the European treble. The Portuguese scored seven and set up eight goals in 55 matches across competitions.

Osimhen, on the other hand, helped Napoli win the Serie A. The Nigerian is one of the hottest prospects in European football at the moment. He scored 31 goals and provided five assists in 39 matches this past season.

Lionel Messi recently spoke about PSG fans' treatment of him

After joining PSG as a free agent in the summer of 2021, Lionel Messi spent two seasons in the French capital. He scored 32 goals and provided 35 assists in 75 games for the Parisian club.

The Argentine, however, was often the subject of jeers from the fans of the French club, especially during the end of his tenure at the club. Speaking about his hot and cold relation with the fans, he told beIN Sports:

“At first it was great. I received a lot of encouragement, as I have often said, but then people started to treat me differently, part of the public in Paris."

Messi added:

"The majority treated me well. But there was a break with a good part of the Parisian public. Of course that was not my intention, nothing more. But these are things that have happened before with Mbappe and Neymar too, it's their way of doing things. But it remains anecdotal."

Messi won three trophies with PSG, including two Ligue 1 titles. The Argentina captain, however, has decided to leave European football and start a new footballing chapter in the United States.

