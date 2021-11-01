PSG medical staff continue to closely monitor Lionel Messi ahead of UEFA Champions League match against RB Leipzig - Reports

Medical staff at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are closely monitoring Lionel Messi's fitness ahead of their trip to face RB Leipzig in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday, according to L'Equipe.

Messi was taken off the pitch at half-time due to muscle discomfort during PSG's 2-1 win over Lille in Ligue 1. The PSG medical staff are hoping that this minor discomfort does not turn into a potential injury.

On top of the muscle discomfort, there is also a minor scare surrounding Lionel Messi's knee which was also looked after by PSG's medical staff.

Lionel Messi's game against Lille came to an abrupt end after he was substituted at half-time and was replaced by fellow Argentine forward Mauro Icardi. PSG secured a comeback 2-1 win over the current Ligue 1 champions thanks to goals from Marquinhos and Angel Di Maria.

According to the aforementioned report, Lionel Messi continued on his road to recovery by spending time with the physiotherapist on Sunday.

Everyone at PSG is hoping that the 34-year-old forward will be available for their game against RB Leipzig in the Champions League. However, manager Mauricio Pochettino will not want to take any risks with the fitness of Lionel Messi.

Lionel Messi has been instrumental for PSG in the Champions League

Despite his slow start in Ligue 1 where he is yet to score a goal, Lionel Messi has been one of PSG's most influential players in the Champions League.

The 34-year-old forward has scored three goals in three appearances for the Parisian giants as they sit at the top of Group A.

Lionel Messi scored his first goal for PSG in their 2-0 win over Manchester City at the Parc des Princes. The six-time Ballon d'Or winner linked up with Kylian Mbappe to score an accurate finish from the edge of the box.

Lionel Messi continued his excellent form in the Champions League by scoring a brace against RB Leipzig in the following match.

PSG needed those goals from the Argentine as they recorded yet another comeback victory, winning by 3-2. Messi scored a perfectly executed Penenka penalty to hand PSG the lead.

Lionel Messi had a chance to score his first hat-trick for PSG when the Parisians were given a penalty in the dying moments of the game. However, he decided to hand it to Kylian Mbappe instead, who later went on to miss the spot kick.

The UEFA Champions League is the only competition this season in which Lionel Messi has completed 90 minutes in all the matches.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar