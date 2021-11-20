PSG midfielder seeking January exit from Parc des Princes - Reports

PSG midfielder Eric Junior Dina-Ebimbe is seeking a move away from Parc des Princes in the winter transfer window, according to RMC Sport. The 20-year-old is prepared to part ways with the Parisians in search of regular playing time.

Having risen through the ranks at PSG's academy, Dina-Ebimbe signed his first professional contract with the club in 2018. The Ligue 1 giants then sent the midfielder on loan to AC Le Havre to help him gain first team experience.

Dina-Ebimbe made his senior debut as a player for AC Le Havre, appearing in the side's Ligue 2 clash with AC Ajaccio in July 2019. The Frenchman spent last season on loan at top flight club Dijon.

Upon returning from Dijon, Dina-Ebimbe went on to make his first appearance for PSG in their Trophee des Champions defeat to Lille in August this year. The 20-year-old has now made six appearances for Mauricio Pochettino's side.

Dina-Ebimbe has experienced steady growth since putting pen to paper on his first professional contract with PSG. However, the midfielder is not happy with the playing time he is currently receiving.

According to reports, Dina-Ebimbe is seeking a move from PSG in the winter transfer window. The youngster is prepared to put an end to his association with the Parisians to secure regular playing time.

The Frenchman is of the view that he should be playing more regularly to achieve his full potential. Hence, he is considering leaving PSG for another club when the winter transfer window opens in January.

Dina-Ebimbe is already attracting transfer interest from clubs across Europe. Freiburg, Granada and two Italian clubs are reportedly keen to acquire his services from PSG.

The midfielder, though, is keen to follow in the footsteps of Bayer Leverkusen's Moussa Diaby and RB Leipzig's Christopher Nkunku by joining an ambitious club. It remains to be seen if he can find such a team.

PSG not against Eric Junior Dina-Ebimbe's sale

PSG are not against the idea of selling Eric Junior Dina-Ebimbe amidst claims that he wants to leave the club in January. The Parisians, though, want it to happen on their terms financially.

Pochettino's side prefer to retain Dina-Ebimbe in their ranks at least until the end of the season. However, they will not stand in the midfielder's way if he is determined to seal an exit in the winter.

