PSG midfielder wanted by Borussia Dortmund as Jude Bellingham’s replacement: Reports

According to RMC Sport, Borussia Dortmund want Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) midfielder Warren Zaire-Emery as Jude Bellingham's replacement.

Bellingham recently joined Real Madrid for €105 million. The Englishman was a key player for the Bundesliga giants and his departure has left a glaring hole in the middle of the pitch for the club.

They have now targeted the young Zaire-Emery, who rose to prominence during the 2022-23 season. The 17-year-old made 31 appearances for the Parisian club across competitions, scoring twice.

Even in a star-studded PSG team, Zaire-Emery managed to stand out with his performances. He is contracted with the club until the end of the 2024-25 season. According to Transfermarkt, Zaire-Emery has a market value of approximately €20 million.

The Frenchman has also attracted the interest of Arsenal and Manchester City. Hence, Dortmund might need to step up their pursuit if they are to add the youngster to their ranks.

Luis Enrique has taken charge of PSG

Christophe Galtier's tenure as the PSG manager came to an end after only one season. The Frenchman has left the club and Luis Enrique, formerly of Spain, Barcelona, and more, has taken charge of the Ligue 1 giants.

Enrique arrives with the aim to make the team perform better in the UEFA Champions League. Despite their Ligue 1 dominance, the Parisians haven't been able to perform well in the European competition.

PSG were eliminated at the Round of 16 stage in the last two seasons against Real Madrid and Bayern Munich respectively.

Speaking about his responsibilities, Enrique told the media (via GOAL):

"I love this pressure and this mission, it’s fantastic to have this pressure. There are plenty of teams that have the same dream, sometimes with more experience, but that doesn’t mean we can’t reach this level."

He added:

"The Champions League is almost unfair, a bad game and you’re out. We want to get the best out of the team. It’s a challenge. It is substantial."

Enrique is known for implementing an attacking mindset in his teams. When quizzed about what supporters can expect, the Spaniard said:

"My idea of football is attacking, attacking football, which can be entertaining for the supporters and which produces results. This is my challenge, I am committed to doing this. I am delighted to be there as PSG coach."

Enrique is an experienced coach in the European circuit. He previously led Barcelona to treble back in the 2014-15 season.

