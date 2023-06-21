PSG mulling over £5 million buy-back clause for player wanted by Arsenal and Manchester United: Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) reportedly have a return clause for Manchester United and Arsenal target Xavi Simons.

Simons, 20, has turned a lot of heads with his fine performances since joining PSV on a free transfer from PSG last summer. He registered 22 goals and 12 assists in 48 appearances across competitions for his club last campaign.

A right-footed technical operator adept at operating in multiple roles, Simons came through Barcelona's youth setup before moving to PSG in 2021. Since joining PSV, he has helped his team lift two trophies, including the KNVB Cup.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, PSG are currently considering a potential return for the Netherlands international. They are still in the process of deciding whether to trigger his £5 million buy-back clause this summer.

Simons, who has a contract until June 2027 at the Philips Stadion, reportedly has full control over the final decision of re-joining the Ligue 1 winners between July 1 and July 31. He is currently waiting to hear from his boyhood club.

Due to his stellar debut campaign at PSV, Simons has drawn attention from Manchester United and Arsenal. On the other hand, Tottenham Hotspur, Borussia Dortmund, RB Leipzig and Brighton & Hove Albion are also keeping tabs.

Should Simons opt to reject a return to the Parisians and join Manchester United in the near future, he could prove to be a brilliant signing for them. He would provide competition to Marcus Rashford and Antony on both the flanks.

Meanwhile, Simons could also prove to be an excellent addition to Arsenal's squad this summer. He would provide competition to Gabriel Martinelli on the left flank. He could also step in as an emergency centre-forward for them.

Pundit comments on Manchester United's pursuit of Arsenal-linked star

Pundit Alan Brazil has opined on his former club Manchester United's pursuit of Mason Mount. He told talkSPORT:

"I like Mount as a player, I really do. I think he'd do really well at United. Would Arsenal not fancy him or have they got too many players like him? If Declan's [Rice] going there, they're buddies, aren't they? I think it's done though."

Mount, 24, has been in the headlines since the turn of the year as he is in the final year of his deal. Despite multiple advances from Chelsea, he has reportedly rejected his boyhood club's new contract terms due to wage differences.

According to journalist Rudy Galetti, Manchester United are set to lodge a second offer of £50 million for the 36-cap England international's services. Their first bid of around £40 million for the Arsenal target was rejected by Chelsea.

