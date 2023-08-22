PSG name asking price for Kylian Mbappe as they wait for Real Madrid bid: Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are reportedly seeking a whopping €250 million to sell Real Madrid-target Kylian Mbappe. Both club and player are now waiting for Los Blancos to respond.

Mbappe, 24, informed the club of his decision not to extend his current deal beyond 2024, which enraged the Parisians hierarchy. They responded by omitting their all-time top scorer from the squad that toured Japan for pre-season. Mbappe was also relegated to train away from the first team, with a group of players deemed surplus to requirements.

The Frenchman was recently reinstated back in the first team after reportedly striking a 'deal' to forgo his bonus payments and leave for free next year. Off the field, though, Mbappe continues to stare at an uncertain future, with Real Madrid hot on his heels for a while.

According to AS (via MadridUniversal), the Parsians are willing to let their star foward leave for €250 million. Real Madrid president Florentino Perez, though, is preparing a €120 million offer, aware that Mbappe would be available for free in 2024. Perez is waiting for the 'green light' from Mbappe's mother Fayza Lamari, who also happens to be his agent.

Even if Perez gets her blessings, Los Blancos are set for a complicated round of negotiations with PSG, as their under-preparation bid is less than half of what the Parisians are expecting for Mbappe.

How has Real Madrid-target Kylian Mbappe fared for PSG this season?

Kylian Mbappe missed PSG's Ligue 1 opener - a goalless draw at home to Lorient on August 13 - as he was frozen out of the first team.

In midweek developments, Mbappe returned to the first-team fold. The 2018 FIFA World Cup winner made the team for the 1-1 draw at Toulouse at the weekend. Coming off the bench, he opened the scoring from the spot, but the Parisians were held to a draw.

Under new boss Luis Enrique, the 24-year-old Mbappe is expected to return to the starting lineup for the home game with Lorient on Saturday (August 26). The record PSG scorer has bagged 213 goals and 98 assists in 261 games across competitions.