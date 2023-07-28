PSG now willing to sell star defender after he angers club management: Reports 

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are reportedly looking to part ways with their star defender and skipper Marquinhos this summer. As claimed by Sports Zone via Get Football News France, the Ligue 1 champions are furious with the Brazil international for his recent comments on the Kylian Mbappe saga.

PSG find themselves in a pretty tricky situation right now with Kylian Mbappe not willing to sign a new deal at the Parc des Princes. As things stand, the French superstar looks likely to run his contract down before leaving for Real Madrid on a free next summer.

Marquinhos was asked to comment on the situation in the club’s pre-season tour of Asia and his reponse has irked the Paris Saint-Germain hierarchy. The Brazilian said, as quoted by Goal:

"It is a delicate question. Kylian is an exceptional player, very strong but the decision goes beyond us and it is with management that we have to see it. We always want to evolve with the right players. I hope that a good solution will be found so that he comes back to the group and helps us this season."

It has been claimed PSG are not entirely satisfied with Marquinhos' leadership ablities and his form in general. The 29-year-old has not been at his best since Thomas Tuchel's exit from the club in 2020.

It is understood the Ligue 1 giants are prepared to cash in on their star defender for the right price as they look to reinvest in youth. Marquinhos has been at the French capital club since 2013 and has been a brilliant servant for the club.

Since joining from AS Roma in 2013 in a deal worth €31.4 million, the Brazilian has gone on to make 407 appearances for the club till date. He has also donned the armband since Thiago Silva left for Chelsea.

Jerome Rothen claims PSG shouldn't have extended the contract of captain

Former Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) winger Jerome Rothen has criticized the French club for extending the contract of centre-back Marquinhos. The RMC Sports pundit insisted the Brazil international has not done enough to warrant a new deal.

He said (via Paris Fans):

“Marquinhos has been there for 11 years, in fact he is responsible for nothing in terms of image. It was supposedly him who was to take over after the departures of Thiago Silva and [Zlatan] Ibrahimovic … ultimately nothing. Over the last five years, it’s a black point, that’s all; that’s how it is. Between his performances which have not always been up to par and the image he sends back.

"When you are the captain of PSG and in Monaco, they are whistled and you are able to say to your teammates, ‘No, don’t go there, they’re pissed off’… Have you been the captain of PSG for 10 years?”

Marquinhos was named the new club captain in 2020 following compatriot Thiago Silva's move to Chelsea. The 29-year-old recently extended his stay at the French capital until the summer of 2028.