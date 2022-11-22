PSG offer €80 million in exchange to sign talented Brazilian duo: Reports

Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have offered €80 million to sign striker Endrick and attacking midfielder Estevao from Palmeiras, Brazilian outlet Globo Esporte has claimed.

According to the aforementioned report, PSG do not want to pay the full €80 million upfront. It has been claimed that the proposed sum would be paid in two parts: an initial €50 million fee and €30 million in bonuses. No agreement has been reached yet, as Palmeiras are supposedly gunning for a bigger payout.

Considering Endrick is also being courted by England’s Chelsea and Spain’s Real Madrid, Palmeiras are reportedly hoping to get about €60 million (his release clause) for the striker alone. Estevao, on the other hand, has recently been inducted into Palmeiras’ under-17 team and has already started turning heads. If he keeps up the good work, the club might be able to demand a sizable transfer fee for him as well.

Palmeiras reportedly have peace of mind when it comes to negotiations for 16-year-old Endrick and 15-year-old Estevao. Even if a deal is agreed upon, the legislation would not allow the young players to move to Europe before they turn 18.

Palmeiras' president Leila Pereira recently agreed that the club should receive offers for some of their players in January. The president further claimed that Endrick’s departure would only be finalized after thorough consultations with the player, his family, and the club’s technical committee.

Endrick’s father claims PSG have already made a move for his son

Speaking to Brazilian media outlet Canal do Nicola, Endrick’s father Douglas confirmed that Les Parisiens were the only European heavyweight who had tabled an official offer for his son. He further added that there were many clubs from different nations that were interested in acquiring Endrick’s services.

Real Madrid, PSG and Chelsea are still frontrunners. Douglas Ramos, Endrick’s father, tells me: “I didn’t give any interview, and I never spoke about any travel to Madrid in the next weeks”.“There’s no travel scheduled as things stand”, Endrick’s father added.Real Madrid, PSG and Chelsea are still frontrunners. Douglas Ramos, Endrick’s father, tells me: “I didn’t give any interview, and I never spoke about any travel to Madrid in the next weeks”. 🚨🇧🇷 #Endrick“There’s no travel scheduled as things stand”, Endrick’s father added.Real Madrid, PSG and Chelsea are still frontrunners. https://t.co/KpTIl9accb

Douglas said (via Fabrizio Romano):

“Paris Saint-Germain are the only club that opened negotiations with Palmeiras with an official proposal, as things stand.

“There are many club from different countries keen on signing him. PSG have already moved.”

French champions PSG have emerged as the only unbeaten team in the top five European leagues this season, across all competitions. The Parisians, who are currently on a 22-game unbeaten run, will take on Ligue 1 opponents Strasbourg when club football resumes after the World Cup on 29 December.

