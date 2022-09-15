PSG offer experienced star to Olympiacos ahead of Greek transfer deadline: Reports

According to reports, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are considering the possibility of offloading Keylor Navas to Olympiakos during the summer transfer window.

Navas has played second fiddle to Gianluigi Donnarumma since the Italian arrived from AC Milan at the start of last season. Olympiakos are said to be interested in signing the former Real Madrid goalkeeper.

The transfer window in Greece is still open but time is runnings out for Olympiakos to complete the move. The player's salary is also believed to be an issue that is preventing the deal from being completed.

Navas earns an estimated €15 million per year with PSG. The Parisians are open to bearing a large part of the player's salary until 2024 should the Costa Rican make the switch.

The goalkeeper was linked with a move to Napoli during the summer but a move never materialized. Navas has made 106 appearances for the defending French champions since joining back in 2019, keeping 46 clean sheets.

Olympiakos recently completed the signing of Real Madrid legend Marcelo. They are also working on landing Cedric Bakambu and James Rodriguez before the Greek transfer window closes.

PSG coach Christophe Galtier discusses tactical change during Maccabi Haifa clash

Paris Saint-Germain earned their second straight win in the UEFA Champions League with a 3-1 victory against Maccabi Haifa. However, they had an underwhelming start to the game and fell behind in the 24th minute.

Goals from Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, and Neymar Jr. helped the French giants eventually win the game.

Galtier repositioned Neymar on the left wing during the second half and the team had a much better performance. While discussing the strategy after the game, here's what Galtier said (via Culture PSG):

"It's not so much the fact that the attacking trio didn't defend much. The team block was low, and the three of them quite high. They wanted to recover the ball as soon as possible, but it gave a lot of space behind their backs. We were really outnumbered in the middle."

The coach added:

"From the moment the three came back lower, in the team block, we started to counter their ball outs a lot better. We were then able to win the ball in important areas, and were better able to project ourselves offensively."

