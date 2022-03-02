PSG offer massive short-term contract to Kylian Mbappe - Reports

PSG are reportedly willing to break the bank to ensure they keep hold of Real Madrid target Kylian Mbappe for at least two more years.

As per L’Equipe, the Ligue 1 giants are willing to offer the Frenchman a two-year deal worth £42 million a year. The eye-watering wages would see him earn twice as much as Cristiano Ronaldo, who currently earns £500,000 per week at Manchester United.

The Parisians are also open to offering the forward a signing-on bonus of £84 million that would put him at the top of the wage charts globally.

WelBeast @WelBeast PSG has offered Kylian Mbappé a 2-year contract with an annual salary of €50 million and a signing bonus of 100 million. That's €200M in 2 years on one player. Goodness me. How on earth do you compete with that? PSG has offered Kylian Mbappé a 2-year contract with an annual salary of €50 million and a signing bonus of 100 million. That's €200M in 2 years on one player. Goodness me. How on earth do you compete with that?

It remains to be seen if Mbappe’s head will turn if the club make the aforementioned offer as he is keen on a move to Real Madrid.

Despite his links with Los Blancos, the France international revealed last month that he is focusing on finishing the season strongly with Paris Saint-Germain.

He told French broadcaster Movistar (via The Guardian):

“I’ve not decided my future. I play for Paris Saint-Germain, one of the best clubs in the world. I give my best and then we will see what happens next season.”

It’s easy, you have to play football. We ask too many questions, we say too many things. We talk about PSG and Real, two big clubs. I’m a PSG player, I’m always very happy.”

Kylian Mbappe expected to leave PSG for Real Madrid this year

PSG sporting director Leonardo still believes the club can keep Kylian Mbappe as the Frenchman continues to perform at his best. However, it's unlikely they will be able to retain his services.

The 23-year-old put in a stunning display against his potential future employers, Real Madrid, in the first leg of their Champions League Round of 16 encounter last month.

The two sides are separated by Mbappe’s solitary injury-time goal heading into the second leg of the tie.

Football Tweet ⚽ @Football__Tweet This Kylian Mbappé masterclass against Real Madrid. 🤩 This Kylian Mbappé masterclass against Real Madrid. 🤩 https://t.co/eeBmSHfKNQ

Although he has been linked with Real Madrid, Mbappe will hope to once again leave a mark at the Santiago Bernabeu in the return leg on March 9.

It’s hard to see Mbappe remaining at Paris Saint-Germain as Real Madrid are expected to strengthen their attack next summer. Having missed out on signing him last year, the La Liga giants will be able to sign the forward on a free transfer this July.

Mbappe has been in fine form for the Parisians so far this season, scoring 24 goals and providing 17 assists for them across all competitions.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh