PSG outcast pulls out of deal to seal transfer due to 'personal reasons' - Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) midfielder Rafinha Alcantara has reportedly pulled out of a move to leave the Parc des Princes this summer.

As per journalist Saber Desfarges (via Get French Football News), the Brazilian international had the chance to join an unnamed Middle-Eastern club. However, he is rumored to have cited 'various personal reasons' and turned down the chance to leave his current club.

The report added that Rafinha is among multiple players PSG football advisor Luis Campos wants out of the club. The Parisians are also looking to sell Georginio Wijnaldum, Layvin Kurzawa and Thilo Kehrer.

Rafinha and Kehrer's current deals expire next summer, while Kurzawa and Wijnaldum are set to become free agents in 2024.

PSG are looking to trim their squad this summer. Angel Di Maria and Xavi Simons have left on free transfers, while Alphonse Areola has signed permanently with West Ham United. Right-back Colin Dagba has been loaned out to RC Strasbourg as well.

Rafinha has been on the peripheries throughout his time at PSG

Rafinha joined PSG from Barcelona back in the summer of 2020. Signed largely as a rotation option, the midfielder never really broke into the Parisians' first team.

He has made just 39 appearances in all competitions for the Ligue 1 giants, recording no goals and seven assists. Rafinha played just five times in the first half of the 2021-22 season before being loaned out to Real Sociedad. He played 21 times across competitions for the La Liga outfit, scoring one goal.

A Barcelona academy product and the brother of Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara, many believed Rafinha was a talent to look out for. However, the 29-year-old has never really delivered on the promise he showed during his time with the Blaugrana's youth teams, primarily due to persistent injuries.

Rafinha made just 84 appearances for Barcelona after being promoted to the first team. He was notably part of the Catalans' treble-winning 2014-15 side, playing 36 times across competitions.

However, the midfielder was sent out on loan by Barcelona on multiple occasions and simply couldn't break into their starting XI. He had two separate season-long loan spells with Celta Vigo in addition to spending the second half of the 2017-18 campaign at Inter Milan.

Rafinha has also won two caps for Brazil, scoring one goal.

