PSG outcast set to join Qatari club, club likely to pay €20m transfer fee - Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) outcast Julian Draxler is reportedly on his way to Qatari Stars League giants Al-Ahli SC.

Sky Sports Germany's Florian Plettenberg reports that Draxler is set to join Al-Ahli for a potential fee of €20 million. He has decided to join the Qatari outfit after previously snubbing the move due to family reasons.

Draxler, 29, has dropped down the pecking order at PSG for a number of years and spent last season on loan at Primeira Liga side Benfica. He bagged just two goals in 18 games and returned to the Parc des Princes in the summer.

The German attacker will now head to Hamad bin Khalifa Stadium and will reunite with former teammate Marco Verratti. The Italian also left the Ligue 1 champions just days ago to join Ah-Ahli.

Draxler had spent six years with PSG after arriving from VfL Wolfsburg in 2017 for €36 million. He has endured a difficult spell at the Parc des Princes, unable to establish himself as a first-team regular.

He bagged 26 goals and 41 assists in 198 games across competitions, winning four Ligue 1 titles, four Coupe de France trophies, and three French League cups.

The German hadn't made a single appearance for PSG this season under new manager Luis Enrique. He is now set to head to Al-Ahli to become the latest star name to join the Qatar Stars League.

Kylian Mbappe bids Marco Verratti farewell following his move from PSG to Al-Ahli

Kylian Mbappe (right) called Marco Verratti (left) an exceptional player.

Verratti sealed a €45 million move to Al-Ahli on Wednesday (September 13), ending an 11-year spell at the Parc des Princes. The 30-year-old was a massive hit with the Parisians, bagging 11 goals and 61 assists in 416 games.

The Italy international forged a close bond with PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe during his time at the club. The Frenchman sent his former teammate a parting message on his Instagram story as he headed to Qatar:

“An exceptional player and person. It has been an immense pleasure to be by your side all these years. Your time here will never be forgotten or overlooked. One of the best players I have ever seen. Thank you, my friend, I am going to miss you a lot."

Verratti won nine Ligue 1 titles during his time with the Parisians and was their midfield anchor for the past decade. However, he lacked form in his final campaign at the Parc des Princes, managing just one assist in 38 games across competitions.