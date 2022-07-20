PSG outcast wants to seal Roma transfer to be coached by Jose Mourinho: Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum has been linked with a move to Italian giants AS Roma in recent weeks. The Dutchman endured a disappointing debut campaign with Les Parisiens and has therefore been tipped to leave the club this summer.

According to le10sport, the former Liverpool star is keen to make the move to Rome, where he believes he can resurrect his career under the guidance of Portuguese tactician Jose Mourinho.

Wijnaldum spent five seasons with Liverpool prior to his move to Paris last summer, during which he made 237 appearances for the Reds in all competitions. He established himself as a key member of Jurgen Klopp's squad and went on to play a prominent role in the club's 2018-19 Champions League and 2019-20 Premier League triumphs.

However, the Dutchman was unable to reach an agreement over a contract extension with the Merseyside club and became a free agent last summer. Wijnaldum joined French giants PSG on a free transfer, signing a three-year contract with the club.

Transfer News Central @TransferNewsCen AS Roma are set to take a chance on PSG outcast Georginio Wijnaldum and want to pursue a loan deal with an option to buy for €20m. (Calciomercato) AS Roma are set to take a chance on PSG outcast Georginio Wijnaldum and want to pursue a loan deal with an option to buy for €20m. (Calciomercato) https://t.co/tyOXOpjtvG

The midfielder made 38 appearances in all competitions for the Ligue 1 champions last season but was heavily criticized for his lack of consistency. He also lost his place in the club's starting line-up towards the end of the season.

PSG's new sporting director Luis Campos has reportedly added the 31-year-old to the club's transfer list. AS Roma have emerged as a potential destination for the Dutchman.

The Italian giants will be eager to build on an impressive 2021-22 campaign during which they finished sixth in Serie A and won the UEFA Europa Conference League.

As per Il Corriere dello Sport [via le10sport], AS Roma are interested in signing Wijnaldum on loan with an option to buy. However, they would like PSG to pay half of his €9 million per year salary.

PSG view Portuguese star as a potential replacement for Georginio Wijnaldum

Chelsea FC v Lille OSC: Round Of Sixteen Leg One - UEFA Champions League

PSG will attempt to sign an energetic box-to-box midfielder to replace Georginoo Wijnaldum. As per Fabrizio Romano, the club are interested in signing Portugal international Renato Sanches this summer.

The 24-year-old joined French club Lille on the back of three dismal campaigns with Bayern Munich. He has been able to resurrect his career during his time with the Ligue 1 side and helped the club win the 2019-20 Ligue 1 title.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #PSG



Luís Campos wanted Ekitike as top talent - and he’s now pushing to sign Renato Sanches. Paris Saint-Germain are set to sign Hugo Ekitike, here we go! Medical already scheduled, agreement in principle with Reims around €30m plus add-ons. No loan back, he will stay.Luís Campos wanted Ekitike as top talent - and he’s now pushing to sign Renato Sanches. Paris Saint-Germain are set to sign Hugo Ekitike, here we go! Medical already scheduled, agreement in principle with Reims around €30m plus add-ons. No loan back, he will stay. 🚨🔵🔴 #PSGLuís Campos wanted Ekitike as top talent - and he’s now pushing to sign Renato Sanches. https://t.co/g50bFvL7hp

Sanches' consistent performances earned him a place in Portugal's squad for Euro 2020, where he caught the attention of a number of clubs thanks to his impressive displays.

The midfielder has just one year remaining on his contract with Lille and could be available for a bargain price this summer. Sanches is likely to be keen to make the move to one of Europe's elite clubs this summer.

Paul Merson predicts the top 4 of the Premier League next season! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far