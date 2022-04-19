PSG to part ways with all its Argentinian players except Lionel Messi - Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are ready to sell all their Argentinian players this summer, except Lionel Messi, according to reports.

The Parisians are set for a squad overhaul at the end of the season as they continue their search for their first-ever Champions League triumph. The club was knocked out in the Round of 16 by Real Madrid in March.

According to L'Equipe, the squad's core of Argentina players have been told they have no future at the club.

Angel di Maria is set to leave on a free transfer when his contract expires in June. There are reportedly no plans to extend the 34-year-old's current deal.

Leandro Paredes and Mauro Icardi are welcome to leave the Parc Des Princes when the season ends. Fellow Argentine and manager Mauricio Pochettino is keen to keep Messi at the club, however, if he keeps his job.

Di Maria has been an excellent player for the Ligue 1 leaders since his arrival from Manchester United in 2015. He has scored 91 goals and created 115 assists in his 289 games for the club. Since Messi's arrival, the winger has found first-team opportunities difficult to come by, having not played a full 90 minutes in the league since December.

Paredes has only appeared 15 times in Ligue 1 this season. Icardi, meanwhile, has endured an extremely disappointing campaign, with the striker scoring only five goals in 30 appearances. The 29-year-old only moved to the French capital less than two years ago from Inter Milan, and still has two years left on his current deal.

Messi planning to stay at PSG despite difficult debut season

According to Marca, Messi will be seeing out the remainder of his contract at the Qatari-owned club, which expires in June 2023.

The iconic forward was brought in to help the Parisians win their inaugural Champions League. But following the collapse against Real Madrid, he was booed by his own supporters every time he touched the ball in the team's next game against Bordeaux.

That led to speculation that he wanted a move back to the Camp Nou, having only scored eight goals in his 29 games so far for the club. But with both manager Pochettino and sporting director Leonardo facing uncertain futures, it could be a summer of upheaval at the Parisian club.

