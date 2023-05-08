PSG perform incredible U-turn as they make crucial Lionel Messi decision: Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are reportedly prepared to do whatever it takes to extend Lionel Messi’s contract this summer.

Lionel Messi will see his PSG contract expire in June 2023. Many reports had claimed that the relationship between the player and the club had broken down and they would not work together beyond this season.

Messi, who is currently serving a two-week suspension for his unauthorized visit to Saudi Arabia last Sunday (April 30), reportedly has no faith in the club’s current project.

The Times (via Fichajes.net), however, has refuted such claims, stating that PSG are very much eager to keep the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner beyond June 2023. It has been reported that the Parisians have tabled the best possible offer for the Argentina icon to extend their professional relationship. The offer shows how serious PSG are about keeping Messi on their payroll.

Meanwhile, Barcelona have been in contact with their record scorer to bring him back to Camp Nou this summer. They, however, must reduce their wage bill and get their offer approved by La Liga before making an official move for Messi. It is believed that the 35-year-old wants to return to Camp Nou but does not want to wait until the end of the summer transfer window to make it happen.

According to the aforementioned report, the dense fog over the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner’s future will be lifted in the coming weeks.

Lionel Messi has been a more efficient goalscorer than Cristiano Ronaldo in the Champions League

Five-time Champions League winner Cristiano Ronaldo is widely hailed as the best player in the history of the tournament. He has played the most matches (183) and scored the highest number of goals (140) in the competition.

However, when it comes to efficiency, Lionel Messi is marginally ahead of him.

PSG ace Lionel Messi currently has 129 goals in 163 Champions League games. He has averaged 0.79 goals per game, edging out Cristiano Ronaldo’s return of 0.77 goals per game.

Additionally, since Messi is still plying his trade in Europe, there is a chance he would improve upon his return in the 2023-24 season. The Al-Nassr star does not have that privilege.

