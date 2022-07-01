PSG planning complete rebuild with Lionel Messi also being linked with exit alongside Neymar - Reports 

Lionel Messi and Neymar could both be leaving PSG this summer. Neymar has been linked with an exit in recent times as the Ligue 1 champions are reportedly ready to sell him if a suitable offer arrives, but he may not be alone in leaving the Parc des Princes this summer.

According to Spanish journalist Pedro Morata (via PSG Talk), the French side's new sporting management, which includes Luis Campos and Antero Henrique, could sell Lionel Messi too.

The Argentine joined PSG on a free transfer last year after his sensational departure from Barcelona and has another year on his contract.

Apparently, the idea is to build a new side with fewer star players and a more competitive team, with Kylian Mbappe being the face of it.

The 23-year-old signed a new, lucrative contract with the Parisians in May that repelled strong interest from Real Madrid. PSG have now roped in a young Vitinha from Porto too.

Morata claims that the biggest issue facing the club in terms of selling Messi and Neymar is their astronomical wages, as not many clubs can afford that.

While Messi takes home €3.375 million a month, Neymar is the highest earning player in the squad with €4.083 million, as reported by French outlet L'Equipe (via Daily Mirror).

As a result, the market for them isn't too big, but the Spanish journalist asserts that both players are ready to leave. Neymar has been linked with Chelsea lately, while Inter Miami has been touted as a possible destination for Messi in the future.

Lionel Messi unlikely to leave PSG this season, Neymar more likely to exit Ligue 1 champions

Neymar has been strongly linked with an exit as the Parisians are ready to listen to offers for the Brazilian star before selling him at the right price. Lionel Messi, however, is unlikely to leave this summer, with not too many reports speculating about a transfer just yet.

Sky Sports reported a few months ago that the five-time Ballon d'Or winner will remain at the club for at least another year.

His contract runs until June 2023, following which Messi, then 36, could seek a new transfer, possibly back home to Argentina with boyhood club Newell's Old Boys.

Also, not everything that the Spanish media claims about PSG might be credible, so it's best to take matters like this with a grain of salt unless there's a solid lead.

