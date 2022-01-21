PSG player turns down Tottenham switch as part of exchange deal involving Tanguy Ndombele - Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) midfielder Leandro Paredes has turned down the chance to join Tottenham Hotspur as part of a swap deal involving Tanguy Ndombele.

It emerged on Thursday that the Parisians were interested in signing Ndombele from Spurs. While a loan move was initially mooted for the midfielder, there are also suggestions of a swap deal between the two clubs.

According to French radio station RMC, PSG are in talks with Tottenham over a loan or a swap deal involving Ndombele. The Daily Telegraph even claimed that the Parisians had offered Paredes to the London club in exchange for the 25-year-old.

Jason Burt @JBurtTelegraph PSG have offered midfielder Leandro Paredes in a straight swap deal for Tottenham Hotspur's Tanguy Ndombele. More on @TeleFootball PSG have offered midfielder Leandro Paredes in a straight swap deal for Tottenham Hotspur's Tanguy Ndombele. More on @TeleFootball

However, Ndombele and Paredes swapping clubs is no longer a possibility this month, according to RMC. While Spurs are interested in taking the Argentinean midfielder to London, the player does not seem keen on such a move.

If the report is to be believed, Paredes has turned down the opportunity to join Antonio Conte's side during the ongoing transfer window. It now remains to be seen if PSG will offer Tottenham another player in exchange for Ndombele.

PSG and Tottenham could work on loan deal for Tanguy Ndombele

If a swap deal does not work, PSG could look to sign Tanguy Ndombele on loan from Tottenham. However, Spurs want the Ligue 1 giants to cover the entirety of the midfielder's salary during the course of the deal.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #THFC



Signing a French player could be key for PSG list. Tanguy wants the move. Tottenham and Paris Saint-Germain will be in talks again in the next hours for Tanguy Ndombele loan move. Spurs want 100% of salary paid until end of the season, buy option could be includedSigning a French player could be key for PSG list. Tanguy wants the move. #PSG Tottenham and Paris Saint-Germain will be in talks again in the next hours for Tanguy Ndombele loan move. Spurs want 100% of salary paid until end of the season, buy option could be included ⚪️ #THFC Signing a French player could be key for PSG list. Tanguy wants the move. #PSG

According to the report, both clubs are keen to reach an agreement over Ndombele's transfer. The deal, though, is far from complete as of now.

Ndombele joined Spurs from French outfit Olympique Lyon for around £55m in 2019. However, the move has not gone according to plan for all parties involved, with the player now forced to train away from the first-team squad.

Tottenham have been trying to find a new club for Ndombele, who has a contract with the club until 2025, for a while now. However, moving the Frenchman on has proven to be a herculean task so far.

Mauricio Pochettino, though, remains a huge admirer of Ndombele. The Argentinean tactician signed him for the north London outfit and is now keen to take him to Paris.

The PSG manager is prepared to offer the former Lyon star an escape route from Spurs. It remains to be seen if the parties involved can reach an agreement before the ongoing transfer window slams shut.

