PSG plot €100 million move to sign Bundesliga star to bolster midfield – Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are reportedly keen to snap up Bayer Leverkusen star Florian Wirtz ahead of the upcoming 2024-25 campaign.

According to Todofichajes, Luis Enrique's outfit have identified Wirtz as a potential target to bolster their midfield in the future. They have already contacted the star's entourage to know about his availability and are prepared to launch a €100 million permanent move.

PSG, who dished out over a staggering £300 million on 13 new players earlier this summer, are keen to reshape their squad in preparation for Kylian Mbappe's likely exit. They believe that Wirtz could add creativity and incisiveness to their team in the near future.

However, the Parisians are thought to face tough competition in their pursuit of the 20-year-old player. They would reportedly have to battle it out with Bayern Munich, Real Madrid and Barcelona next summer.

Wirtz, whose current contract is set to expire in June 2027, would emerge as a key member for PSG should he join them. He could push the likes of Carlos Soler and Fabian Ruiz further down in the pecking order.

Overall, the 10-cap Germany international has scored 26 goals and contributed 33 assists in 110 appearances for Bayer Leverkusen so far.

Journalist appears to take swipe at Neymar following PSG's exorbitant summer rebuild

Earlier this summer, PSG decided to head in a brand new direction by appointing Luis Enrique as Christophe Galtier's replacement at the helm. They also revamped their squad, parting ways with the likes of Neymar Jr., Lionel Messi, Marco Verratti and Mauro Icardi.

Speaking on After Foot, RMC Sport journalist Daniel Riolo expressed his delight at the Parisians' summer business. He stated that he is pleased to see the "burdens" leave, seemingly hinting at Neymar. He said:

"The new PSG is here, we can almost touch it. They removed all the dead weight, the burdens, those that spoiled the locker room atmosphere by thinking more about going to party than anything else. They have a real team. People are happy. And there won't be a crazy wait next March with this team under construction now."

Neymar, who joined the Ligue 1 giants from Barcelona for €222 million in 2017, left the Parc des Princes to join Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal earlier this August. He finalised a permanent move worth an initial €90 million, signing a lucrative two-year contract in the process.

During his six-year stint, Neymar scored 118 goals and registered 77 assists in 173 games across competitions for the Parisians. He also helped them lift a staggering 14 trophies, including five Ligue 1 titles.