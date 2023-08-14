PSG plot move for Liverpool target as Neymar replacement - Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are reportedly considering making a move for Liverpool target Federico Chiesa as Neymar Jr's replacement. The Brazilian forward is set to join Saudi Pro League club Al-Hilal in a stunning deal.

The 31-year-old was one of the club's key attackers since his 2017 move from Barcelona for a world record transfer fee of €222 million. He made 173 appearances for the Parisian club, scoring 118 goals and providing 77 assists.

PSG have already signed Ousmane Dembele from Barcelona but they need more reinforcements given Neymar's importance in the team. Hence, according to Gazzetta dello Sport, the Parisians are eyeing a move for Chiesa.

The Italian was previously a target for Premier League giants Liverpool, according to Caught Offside. He has been one of the protagonists in Juventus' attack in recent seasons. The 25-year-old has made 94 appearances for the Ligue 1 giants, scoring 22 goals and providing 20 assists across competitions.

Chiesa is contracted with Juve until the end of the 2024-25 season. The Gazzetta report stated that the Old Lady would consider selling Chiesa for an offer of €50 million- €60 million.

Neymar's PSG stint is set to come to an end

Neymar is hands down one of the most talented footballers of the modern era. While the winger has often spent spells on the sidelines with persistent injury issues, when fit, his tremendous creative ability is something to behold.

The Brazilian was a dazzling performer for PSG on the pitch. While there were moments of controversy regarding his tenure in France, more often than not he provided the goods and was one of the team's leading attackers.

He won five Ligue 1 titles, three French Cups, two French League Cup, and four French Supercups with the Parisians. It won't be an exaggeration to say that his leaving the club marks the end of an era.

The superstar forward will now ply his trade in the Saudi Pro League with Al-Hilal. The consensus is that the move to the Saudi Pro League comes at a premature state in the player's career as many think he still had a lot left atop the game.