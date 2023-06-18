PSG plot summer move for Real Madrid transfer target - Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are considering a move for Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane, who is also wanted by Real Madrid, according to Relevo journalist Matteo Moretto.

Les Parisiens are braced for a busy summer transfer window, with several stars moving in and out of the club. Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos are confirmed to leave when their contract ends on June 30 and more players could soon be on their way out.

Messi's exit leaves a gaping hole in PSG's frontline, while the club have not yet triggered the option to make Hugo Ekitike's loan move from Stade Reims permanent. Neymar is available for a transfer and Kylian Mbappe's future is up in the air after he decided that he won't use the option to extend his deal until 2025.

Hence, the attack is a major area of concern for the Parc des Princes outfit ahead of the 2023-24 season. They have already agreed to sign Marco Asensio on a free transfer from Real Madrid but would need more additions if any of the aforementioned forwards leave.

It's worth noting that the Parisians are working on a deal to sign Manchester City attacker Bernardo Silva. Talks with the Portugal international's entourage over personal terms are underway, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Meanwhile, Tottenham talisman Kane has emerged as a target for PSG, according to the aforementioned source. The Ligue 1 champions are considering a move for the England captain as they look to bring in a traditional No. 9.

Les Parisiens admire Napoli's Victor Osimhen and Eintracht Frankfurt's Randal Kolo Muani. However, the Nigerian and the Frenchman are reportedly rated at €120 million and €90 million respectively.

Kane, who has his contract with Tottenham expiring next June, is wanted by Real Madrid and Manchester United. However, Spurs chairman Daniel Levy is adamant that the striker is not for sale this summer even if it means losing him for free next year, as per The Athletic.

How did Real Madrid and PSG target Harry Kane fare in his last game for Tottenham?

Harry Kane played 49 games across competitions for Tottenham in the 2022-23 season, bagging 32 goals and five assists. It's worth noting that 30 of his goals came in the Premier League. The striker thus became the first player to reach that tally in two separate 38-game English top-flight seasons.

Kane's last appearance for Spurs came in their 4-1 win against Tottenham Hotspur on the final matchday of the league. He was arguably the best player on the pitch that day, having bagged a brace. The Englishman had three shots on target and completed two of the six dribbles attempted.

The centre-forward had 58 touches and completed 28 passes, including one key pass, with 76% accuracy. In defense, Kane made three clearances and blocked one shot. However, the Real Madrid and PSG target lost possession 18 times.

