PSG plotting €55m move for French attacker as a potential replacement for Kylian Mbappe in the summer - Reports

According to Italian outlet Repubblica, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are contemplating signing Inter Milan's Marcus Thuram as Kylian Mbappe's replacement. Mbappe is reportedly set to leave the Parisian club and Real Madrid remain the favorites to sign Mbappe on a free transfer in the summer.

The Frenchman has been in stellar form in front of the goal this season. He has scored 43 goals and has provided 10 assists in 43 appearances across competitions. Mbappe is also the club's all-time top scorer with 255 goals in 303 appearances. He has also laid out 108 assists for his teammates.

Hence, PSG need to reinforce the attack after Kylian Mbappe's reported departure. The likes of Goncalo Ramos, Marco Asensio, Ousmane Dembele, Randal Kolo Muani, and more are already in their ranks.

Thuram has now emerged as yet another potential candidate, as per the aforementioned report. The 26-year-old joined Inter Milan from Borussia Monchengladbach on a free transfer last summer.

He has scored 14 goals and provided 12 assists in 43 appearances across competitions this season and also helped the Nerazzuri win the Scudetto. Thuram is contracted with Inter until the end of the 2027-28 season. The Parisians' club interest, though, could make matters interesting.

According to Transfermarkt, Thuram has an estimated market value of €60 million. However, the aforementioned report claims €55m could be enough to convince Inter.

Kylian Mbappe could win three trophies in his final season as a PSG player

While Kylian Mbappe looks certain to leave PSG in the summer, his club are currently in a great position. Luis Enrique's side are currently leading the Ligue 1 table with 69 points from 30 matches, 11 points clear of second-placed AS Monaco.

The Parisians are also in the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League. They defeated Barcelona in the quarter-finals (6-4 on aggregate) and play Borussia Dortmund in the last four.

The Parisians are also in the French Cup final and will play Olympique Lyon on May 25. Hence, Mbappe has the chance to make his final season a memorable one.