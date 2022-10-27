PSG plotting ambitious move for Arsenal man who has been instrumental in Mikel Arteta's Gunners rebuild: Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are weighing up an audacious move for Arsenal technical director Edu Gaspar, as per 90min.

The Brazilian has impressed in his role as the Gunners' director since taking up the position in July 2019.

Edu has overseen signings such as Martin Odegaard from Real Madrid for £30 million and Gabriel Magalhaes from LOSC Lille for £23.4 million.

He most recently lured Gabriel Jesus from Manchester City for £47 million, and the Gunners have been superb this season.

Mikel Arteta's side are top of the Premier League with 28 points, two clear of second-placed Manchester City.

Arteta's side's scintillating start to the campaign could be accredited to the work Edu has overseen in rebuilding the squad.

Connor Humm @TikiTakaConnor



Mikel Arteta on Edu Gaspar being linked away to other clubs. 🗣️ “Edu is committed!”Mikel Arteta on Edu Gaspar being linked away to other clubs. 🗣️ “Edu is committed!”Mikel Arteta on Edu Gaspar being linked away to other clubs. 🇧🇷 https://t.co/Hxzyden14E

His business in the transfer market has not gone unnoticed as PSG are said to be admirers of the director.

Intermedaries of the Parisians have made contact with Edu to try and entice him to leave the project at the Emirates Stadium.

However, Edu is keen on staying at Arsenal and is in talks with the club over extending his current deal.

The Brazilian is eager to sign a new contract and win the Premier League title with the Gunners for the first time since 2004.

PSG are not alone in their interest in Edu but he may take some persuading to leave Arsenal.

Arsenal defender William Saliba could be attracting interest from PSG

Saliba has been a standout performer for the Gunners

Another signing Edu pulled off for the Gunners was the signing of Saliba from Saint-Etienne in 2019 for £27 million.

The French defender spent three seasons out on loan at St-Etienne, OGC Nice and Olympique Marseille before arriving in the Arsenal first-team this season.

He has been in superb form for Arteta's side, making 12 appearances across competitions this season, scoring two goals and creating an assist.

Saliba currently ranks third for pass completion in the Premier League as well as second in conversion of shots to goal.

WhoScored.com @WhoScored No player has won possession more in the defensive third than William Saliba (48) in the Premier League this season No player has won possession more in the defensive third than William Saliba (48) in the Premier League this season 💪 No player has won possession more in the defensive third than William Saliba (48) in the Premier League this season https://t.co/C1loTnZ8el

His impressive start to the season may have caught the eye of Christophe Galtier's side, with CBS journalist Ben Jacobs saying (via football.london):

"PSG are definitely still looking for defenders. I see no reason he would want to leave but the only caveat there is he did love living in France. If PSG did come in, it might give him a decision to make. It is still highly likely Saliba signs. Arsenal have confidence but there is a lot more concrete interest around Saliba."

Saliba is locked in contract talks with the Gunners as his current deal expires in 2024.

