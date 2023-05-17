PSG plotting surprise move for ex-Arsenal superstar as Lionel Messi's replacement: Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are reportedly interested in replacing Lionel Messi with ex-Arsenal forward and Olympique Marseille star Alexis Sanchez in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Sanchez, 34, has found a second wind in his career since joining Igor Tudor's side on a free transfer from Inter Milan last summer. So far, he has scored 18 goals and provided three assists in 41 overall appearances this campaign.

Messi, on the other hand, is likely to leave the Parisians on a Bosman move at the end of the ongoing 2022-23 season. The 35-year-old forward has popped up as a transfer target for Barcelona and Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal ahead of next season.

According to La Tercera, PSG have contacted Sanchez's representative, Fernando Felicevich, to learn about his client's plans at the end of his deal this summer. They have identified the Chilean as an ideal replacement for Messi.

Sanchez, who spent three seasons at Barcelona with Messi, has reportedly clarified his wish to remain in a team with aspirations to win titles to his agent. He is also reportedly interested in featuring in the UEFA Champions League next campaign.

Earlier in April, Felicevich shed light on the two-time Copa America winner's future. He elaborated (h/t Fichajes):

"Alexis will continue in Europe and Marseille has priority. Alexis is also happy at the club, but there is time and we will analyze things calmly. There are still weeks and important games to go before making a final decision."

Apart from PSG, Arsenal have also been linked with the potential Messi successor at the Parc des Princes of late.

Sanchez, a Cobreloa youth product, relished his best goal-scoring seasons at the Emirates Stadium between 2014 and 2018. He registered 80 goals and 45 assists in 166 games for the Gunners, helping them lift three trophies.

He left Arsenal for Manchester United, where he failed to make a mark. Despite being the highest earner at the club, he registered five goals and nine assists in 45 games for the Red Devils.

Former PSG midfielder tipped to seal summer transfer to Arsenal

Former PSV Eindhoven manager Aad de Mos has asserted that ex-PSG midfielder Xavi Simons could secure a permanent move to Arsenal this summer. Sharing his thoughts on the player's future, he told Eindhovens Dagblad:

"He's looking for his next move. Maybe he's thinking about Arsenal. His new agents have many contacts there."

Simons, who has a contract until June 2027 at the Philips Stadion, could opt to join Arsenal with his new agent Darren Dein boasting a number of connections in north London. Should he seal a transfer to the Gunners, he would provide much-needed depth at both the left inside-forward and the advanced playmaker roles for them.

So far this campaign, Simons has scored 19 goals and contributed 12 assists in 46 overall appearances for PSV.

