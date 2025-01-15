PSG plotting surprise move for Premier League defender - Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are reportedly plotting a move for Tottenham Hotspur defender Radu Dragusin in the January transfer window. This is according to a report from fichajes.net, which claims that Spurs are unwilling to let go of the Romania international.

That being said, the report claims that an offer of around €50 million could be sufficient for the Premier League side to let go of their central defender. While this may be the case, this report further adds that the 22-year-old himself wishes to remain focused on his career in north London.

Much of the negotiating power in this deal lies with Spurs, given that Dragusin is contracted with the team till the summer of 2030. He's also played a prominent role for Ange Postecoglou this season, appearing 13 times in the English top flight and on 23 occasions across competitions.

Trending

Despite Dragusin's good performances of late, Spurs are struggling in the Premier League, placed 13th in the standings. Given that the club are unlikely to offer Champions League football for next season, the Romanian may be tempted to move to PSG.

As for the Parisians, they are serial contenders for the Ligue1 title and are even top of the table at the moment, seven points ahead of second-placed Marseille. With the side still in the hunt to progress in the Champions League this season, Dragusin could feature in this competition if he moves to Paris in January.

To date, the defender has made 32 appearances across competitions for Tottenham Hotspur but is yet to register a goal contribution.

PSG forward decides on his future amid interest from Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur- Reports

Randal Kolo Muani

PSG attacker Randal Kolo Muani has reportedly decided against a move to either Manchester United or Tottenham Hotspur in the January transfer window. This is according to a report from RMC Sport, which says that the France international has agreed to join Juventus on loan till the end of the season (via Metro).

However, the aforementioned report adds that the Serie A giants do not have an option to buy the player at the end of his loan spell. This decision could be a huge blow at Old Trafford in particular, who are looking for a Marcus Rashford replacement.

While Kolo Muani primarily plays in a central position, he is capable of operating in wide areas as well. To date, he's played 54 matches across competitions for PSG, bagging 11 goals and seven assists.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback