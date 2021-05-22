PSG prioritize new contract for Kylian Mbappe over a move for Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo - Reports

Paris Saint-Germain are prioritizing a new contract for Kylian Mbappe over a move for Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo this summer.

The Parisians have been heavily linked with both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in recent weeks as the two have an uncertain future ahead with Barcelona and Juventus respectively.

While Cristiano Ronaldo could leave Juventus if they fail to qualify for the Champions League on the final matchday of the Serie A, Lionel Messi is yet to extend his contract with Barcelona.

Goals by French forwards since 2015/16 (club competitions):



[157] Mbappe

[145] BENZEMA

[142] Griezmann

[134] Ben Yadder

[86] Giroud

[79] Martial

[52] Dembele pic.twitter.com/MrtTEZF3vu — Real Madrid Stats (@RMadrid_Stats) May 18, 2021

It’s looking more and more unlikely that PSG will sign one of the two big superstars as they have offered Neymar a lucrative deal worth £26millon a year, and want to do the same with Kylian Mbappe.

As per Le10 Sport, Kylian Mbappe will be offered a new contract to secure his future, as he has just over a year remaining on his current contract with the club.

Kylian Mbappe happy at Paris Saint-Germain amidst interest from Real Madrid

Real Madrid have been linked with a big-money move for Kylian Mbappe, but it remains to be seen if they will be able to stump up the cash to sign him.

Kylian Mbappe & PSG won the French Cup tonight. Mbappe is just 22 years old and has already lifted 12 trophies in his career, including the World Cup.



🏆🏆🏆🏆Ligue 1

🏆🏆🏆Coupe de France

🏆🏆Coupe de la Ligue

🏆🏆Trophee des Champions

🏆FIFA World Cup pic.twitter.com/Pa5KghG0W4 — iDiski Times (@iDiskiTimes) May 19, 2021

The World Cup winner was asked about his contract situation after PSG’s Coupe de France victory over Monaco, and he did not reveal too much before admitting that he was happy at the club.

“You have to enjoy the title, that's the most important thing. “Look at all the people who are happy! This is the most important thing and I am the first happy guy.

“We work every day to have this type of emotion, reward and recognition. It's the work of a whole group, a whole staff who work every day for us, for the club and of course the supporters who could not be there. We think about them a lot and this title is for them.

“When you play for Paris Saint-Germain, one of the best clubs in the world, the biggest club in the country, every title counts to go down in history. Plus it's a young club, we want to be part of this history and it's a great stage today,” Kylian Mbappe said.

It remains to be seen if PSG will go after Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo this summer as the two will demand higher wages, which could be a problem for even PSG owing to their high wage bill.