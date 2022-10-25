PSG prioritizing handing contract extensions to 3 key players over Lionel Messi: Reports 

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are prioritizing handing new contracts to trio Marquinhos, Marco Verratti, and Presnel Kimpembe ahead of Lionel Messi, as per Le 10 Sport.

Extending the three players' deals is at the top of football advisor Luis Campos' to-do list as they are regarded as pillars of the project at the Parc des Princes.

Discussions over new contracts for the trio have already started, and Campos has been in negotiations with representatives of each player.

Each of their contracts are currently set to expire in 2024, and the new deals being agreed upon for each player will be a question of a salary increase.

Marquinhos has made 17 appearances across competitions, scoring one goal.

Verratti has one assist in 16 appearances while Kimpembe has endured an injury ridden campaign, making just eight appearances.

Meanwhile, Lionel Messi's current deal runs until next summer.

Campos been actively trying to advance on the subject of an extension for the Argentinian forward.

Messi joined PSG as a free agent following the expiration of his contract with Barcelona in 2021.

The PSG hierarchy have given Campos the green light to continue with Messi at the Parc des Princes beyond his current deal.

Lionel Messi has impressed this season, scoring nine goals and creating 10 assists in 15 appearances across competitions.

His Parisian teammate Sergio Ramos is another name who is in line for a new deal.

The Spanish defender's current contract also expires next summer but the door is set to open on a new deal being negotiated.

He has made 15 appearances this season, scoring one goal.

Lionel Messi has been back to his best at PSG this season

The Argentinian has been superb

Despite Lionel Messi being in line for a new contract at PSG, there is still speculation over his future.

Just a year ago, the mood in the Messi camp was low off the back of a bittersweet departure from Barca and criticism from the French media and some fans.

There were suggestions that he may be looking to cut his stay at the Parc des Princes short.

He made 34 appearances across competitions, scoring 11 goals and creating 15 assists.

However, this season has been one where the Argentinian has shown why he holds the record number of Ballons d'Or (seven).

Lionel Messi has been in sensational form, linking up with the likes of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe to wreak havoc among opposition defenses.

As a result, PSG are unbeaten in all competitions, sitting top of Ligue 1 with 10 wins and two draws from 12 games.

They sit-joint top of Group H in the Champions League with Benfica on eight points heading into matchday 5.

The Parisians will be eager to tie down the Argentinian to a new deal beyond 2023.

