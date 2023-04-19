PSG to propose a swap-deal offer to Serie A club involving 2022 FIFA World Cup winner - Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are keen to offer a swap deal for Inter Milan midfielder Nicolo Barella, according to Calciomercato. They are looking to involve 2022 FIFA World Cup winner Leandro Paredes, who is currently on loan at Juventus, as a part of the deal.

Barella has been a key player for the Nerazzuri this season. The Italian has made 40 appearances across competitions, scoring seven goals and providing eight assists. His rich vein of form has reportedly attracted interest from a few top European clubs, including the Parisians.

Paredes, meanwhile, is not expected to stay at Juve beyond the season. The Argentine looks poised to return to the Parisian club in the summer. He could be used as a chip in the deal to secure Barella's signing.

The Italian central midfielder is contracted to Inter until 2026 and has an approximate market value of €70 million.

PSG superstar Achraf Hakimi's wife reacts to latest property controversy

PSG defender Achraf Hakimi's former partner Hiba Abouk recently filed for divorce and claimed for half of the Moroccan player's assets.

Abouk, a model and actress by trade, found out that the full-back's property is in his mother's name. As a result, she won't be receiving any assistance from the player, who earns close to €300,000 per week from his current club. Abouk reacted to the latest development, saying (via The News International):

"Remember, you can't control everything in life, but you can control how you react to it. Let go of the need for perfection, embrace the beauty of the present moment and trust that the universe has your back."

Abouk's claims of getting half of Hakimi's fortune would have been a subject of debate to start with. The actress is a famed personality in her own right and there would have been doubts about whether she required any financial help from Hakimi.

