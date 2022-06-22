PSG and Barcelona keeping tabs on Brazilian midfielder: Reports

Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are some of the big clubs which look set to battle for the signature of talented Vasco Da Gama midfielder Andrey Santos this summer. The 18-year-old Brazilian has recently broken onto the scene in his homeland and has attracted the attention of some powerful clubs abroad.

Barcelona will continue their rebuild this season under former player Xavi Hernandez following the departure of club legend Lionel Messi and their financial struggles, which has seen the club sink into debt.

The highly-rated teenager is believed to have the ability to bolster the Barcelona squad and could come at a cut-price deal

However, Le10Sport has reported that the Parisians have also positioned themselves to make a bid for the €8 million-rated youngster in this window. While Everton and Genoa also have Santos on their radar, it seems as though Barcelona and PSG are the frontrunners for the signature of the youngster.

Santos has, however, not been fully tested at the highest level and has only made 13 senior appearances for Vasco Da Gama so far.

PSG interested in French youngster, but Newcastle are leading the race: Report

Andrey Santos isn't the only youngster on the Parisians' radar as they look to add fresh legs to their already aging squad.

According to sports journalist Hadrian Grenier, PSG were reportedly set to make a £38 million offer for young Reims striker Hugo Ekitike. The French champions jwere part of growing list of suitors for the youngster and seemed prepared to bring him to the Parc des Princes.

Ekitike, who enjoyed a fairly successful season despirw, was Newcastle United's target in January. Though their winter bid fell through, Newcastle have reportedly submitted a bid and it's looking like a done deal.

News of the Magpies' seriousness in the 19-year-old might make the French outfit to put in a bid for the young player.

Ekitike will have a tough decision to make concerning his future. As Grenier stated in his tweet, clubs like Manchester United, Borussia Dortmund, Inter and Bayern Munich all have their eyes on him.

Reims will however be pleased with the developments regardless of his choice, with the French side set to enjoy a healthy payday for the deal. A bidding war could erupt for their star's signature which could see Reims start the season on a strong financial note.

