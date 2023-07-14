PSG pushing to sign former player amid interest from Arsenal – Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are reportedly pushing to facilitate a permanent move back for PSV Eindhoven star Xavi Simons, who has also been linked with Arsenal, this summer.

The Parisians have expressed an interest in triggering Simons' buy-back clause of £5 million in the last couple of weeks. They were impressed with the 20-year-old's stellar debut campaign at the Philips Stadion last season. However, the star has control over the final decision of re-joining his former club and he has until July 31 to decide.

According to reliable journalist RIk Elfrink, PSG are focussed on bringing the right-footed forward back to the Parc des Princes this summer. They sat down with the player's agent earlier this week. But, they are still said to be quite far away in terms of reaching an agreement.

Simons, whose current contract is set to expire in June 2027, turned a lot of heads with his electric performances last season. He helped PSV lift two trophies, netting 22 goals and providing 12 assists in 48 matches.

Should the Dutchman move back to his boyhood club this summer, he could prove to be a fine signing for them. He would provide competition for the likes of Neymar Jr. and Marco Asensio on either flank and would also pop up as a backup option in an advanced midfield role.

Earlier this month, journalist Paul Brown reported that Arsenal are keen to sign the PSG youth product this summer. He told GiveMeSport:

"I know they have been offered Xavi Simons. They do have an interest there but haven't followed it up as yet. Romeo Lavia, they've clearly enquired about, so that would make him the more likely to join. I think that for Arsenal to buy another midfielder, once the Declan Rice deal is done, they'll be looking to move somebody out first."

Should Simons seal a move to Arsenal this summer, he would provide competition for Gabriel Martinelli and Emile Smith Rowe on the left flank.

PSG manager plans to add four more stars other than Arsenal-linked attacker: Reports

According to El Nacional, PSG manager Luis Enrique is aiming to bolster his ranks ahead of the 2023-24 season with five new signings. He has added Harry Kane to the top of his striking shortlist with Kylian Mbappe rumored to secure a permanent move away this summer.

Apart from the Tottenham Hotspur superstar, the Parc des Princes side are keen to re-sign Arsenal target Xavi Simons soon. He is also interested in strengthening his squad with Manchester City star Bernardo Silva and Barcelona pair Jules Kounde and Ousmane Dembele's signing in the ongoing summer transfer window.

So far, PSG have signed seven new first-team stars this summer. They have roped in Manuel Ugarte, Lucas Hernandez, Hugo Ekitike and Kang-in Lee for over £133 million. They have also snapped up Milan Skriniar, Marco Asensio and Cher Ndour on respective free transfers.