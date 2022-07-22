PSG put 15 players up for sale including Neymar and Presnel Kimpembe: Reports 

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have reportedly put superstar Neymar, defender Presnel Kimpembe and 13 other players up for sale in the ongoing transfer window.

Neymar, who has three years left on his current deal at the Parc des Princes, has been the talk of the town this summer.

After club president Nasser Al-Khalifi's comments last month, the Brazilian has been considering a summer move away from France (via Eurosport). Chelsea, Juventus, and Manchester City have been linked with the player.

Kimpembe, on the other hand, has been on Chelsea's radar this summer, as per acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano. The Blues are currently in the market for a second centre-back after acquiring the services of Kalidou Koulibaly from Napoli for £34 million.

WhoScored.com @WhoScored Neymar hasn't reached 20+ league goals in a single campaign since his penultimate season with Barcelona in 2015/16 (24 goals) Neymar hasn't reached 20+ league goals in a single campaign since his penultimate season with Barcelona in 2015/16 (24 goals) 😬 Neymar hasn't reached 20+ league goals in a single campaign since his penultimate season with Barcelona in 2015/16 (24 goals) https://t.co/I0C1A5a4Nw

According to Corriere dello Sport, PSG are open to offloading 15 players this summer, with players like Neymar, Presnel Kimpembe, and Mauro Icardi free to leave.

Georginio Wijnaldum, Julian Draxler, Leandro Paredes, Ander Herrera, Layvin Kurzawa, Idrissa Gana Gueye, Pablo Sarabia, Abdou Diallo, Thilo Kehrer, and Sergio Rico have also been transfer listed.

The record Ligue 1 winners are also open to offers for youngsters Arnaud Kalimuendo and Eric Junior Dina-Ebimbe, as per the report.

With new boss Christophe Galtier at the helm of the club, a squad reshuffle is expected at the Parc des Princes. So far, PSG have announced the signings of Vitinha from Porto, Nuno Mendes from Sporting CP, and Hugo Ekitike on loan from Reims.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano 🤝 #PSG



“I decided with my heart, I’m proud to be here at Paris”, Ekitike says. Official, confirmed. Hugo Ekitike has now joined Paris Saint-Germain from Reims, it’s all sealed and completed.“I decided with my heart, I’m proud to be here at Paris”, Ekitike says. Official, confirmed. Hugo Ekitike has now joined Paris Saint-Germain from Reims, it’s all sealed and completed. 🇫🇷🤝 #PSG“I decided with my heart, I’m proud to be here at Paris”, Ekitike says. https://t.co/BxLZir88iD

Manchester City don't need PSG's Neymar, says Nedum Onuoha

Former Manchester City defender Nedum Onuoha has advised his former club to avoid a move for PSG forward Neymar this summer.

Speaking to ESPN FC, he said:

"No. But it's not because he's not a good player. I think Manchester City don't need Neymar, especially if he will be playing on the left. You've got Jack Grealish there, Phil Foden as well. To bring someone in, who would stunt the development of those two players, it doesn't seem to add up."

He added:

"I understand he has the pedigree and all that stuff. But Manchester City are building and building, looking to sign younger (players) when they can. It's that concept of futureproofing. Neymar is an outstanding player, but it's not the right moment for him to go to Manchester City."

Since arriving at the Parc des Princes, the attacker has featured in 144 games across competitions, registering 100 goals and 60 assists.

