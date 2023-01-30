PSG quietly working on deal to sign 19-year-old attacker as backup for Lionel Messi: Reports

Lionel Messi looks likely to extend his contract with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), but the club are in search of a backup attacker for the Argentine playmaker.

The Parisians have turned to Belgian midfielder Johan Bakayoko from PSV Eindhoven as their latest transfer target after unsuccessful attempts to recruit Rayan Cherki and Malcom. The club want to bolster their attacking options in the winter transfer window and have identified Bakayoko as the perfect fit.

According to L'Equipe, they have closely monitored the 19-year-old's performances in recent times. With Bakayoko's arrival, PSG will be hoping to add a much-needed dose of creativity to their forward line during games that Lionel Messi doesn't play.

PSG Report @PSG_Report | Luis Campos & PSG are quietly working on the third track who is PSV’s Johan Bakayoko (19). He corresponds to the profile sought by PSG: right winger who can go inside. [@Tanziloic] twitter.com/i/web/status/1… | Luis Campos & PSG are quietly working on the third track who is PSV’s Johan Bakayoko (19). He corresponds to the profile sought by PSG: right winger who can go inside. 🚨🚨| Luis Campos & PSG are quietly working on the third track who is PSV’s Johan Bakayoko (19). He corresponds to the profile sought by PSG: right winger who can go inside. 🇧🇪🔎 [@Tanziloic] twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/d5GS2fd7wI

At just 19 years of age, Johan Bakayoko is a highly-regarded talent in Belgian football, having progressed through the national team's youth divisions and earned three caps. His versatility is well-documented, with Bakayoko having spent several years refining his skills at top footballing academies prior to joining PSV.

The forward has been a tremendous asset to the Eindhoven club ever since the young player made his professional debut at just 17 with the reserve team (Jong PSV). He has since gone on to make over 50 appearances for the team and has earned a place in the first-team starting lineup under head coach Ruud van Nistelrooy.

The youngster could now potentially bring his talents to Paris as the Qatari-backed side look to bolster their offensive options with a backup for Lionel Messi.

Milan Skriniar could join Lionel Messi at PSG

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano's report, the Parisians have reached an agreement with Inter Milan defender Milan Skriniar to sign him on a pre-contract basis. If the two teams cannot agree on a deal in this transfer window, the French outfit will bring in the defender at the end of the campaign.

PSG are determined to strengthen their squad before the end of the transfer window, with the aim of lifting the Champions League trophy at the end of the season. Inter Milan, however, are only willing to allow Skriniar to depart for around €20 million, and it remains to be seen if the French side will agree.

Inter Xtra @Inter_Xtra PSG will officially offer €15M TODAY to sign Milan Skriniar from



[via ] PSG will officially offer €15M TODAY to sign Milan Skriniar from #Inter [via @NicoSchira 🚨 PSG will officially offer €15M TODAY to sign Milan Skriniar from #Inter. [via @NicoSchira 🌖]

However, negotiations will continue until the transfer window closes on Tuesday, and Skriniar will be hoping to get the transfer he desires. Lionel Messi also looks likely to extend his contract with the Parisians.

PSG at only 5th! Paul Merson ranks his 5 favorites for the Champions League this season. Click here

Poll : 0 votes