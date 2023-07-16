PSG have re-signed former player, star will stay at the club if either Neymar or Kylian Mbappe leave this summer – Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have allegedly decided to re-sign PSV Eindhoven star Xavi Simons as a potential contingency plan if either of Neymar or Kylian Mbappe depart in the near future.

The Parisians were mulling over activating Simons' buyback clause of €6 million in the recent past. However, they were unable to announce the player's return as the Dutchman had control over the decision.

Now, according to acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Simons has left his current club's camp to re-join PSG this summer. He is believed to be featuring for Luis Enrique's outfit next season should either Neymar or Mbappe seal a transfer away from the Parc des Princes.

However, if both the Parisian superstars decide to remain this summer, Simons will be loaned out to another club for regular first-team action.

Simons, who is adept at operating both as a winger or as a number 10, joined PSV on a free transfer after leaving PSG last summer. The 20-year-old helped his team lift two trophies, registering 22 goals and 12 assists in 48 overall appearances in the 2022-23 season.

Meanwhile, Neymar has been heavily speculated to depart the Parisians since the start of last summer. Despite his 35 goal contributions in 29 games last season, he has reportedly fallen out of favor with his clubs' top brass and has been linked with a move to Chelsea.

Mbappe, on the other hand, has emerged as a headache for PSG after he claimed last month that he has decided to not extend his current deal beyond 2024. He has been marked as a summer sale as the Ligue 1 giants are unwilling to lose him on a free next summer.

PSG could be forced to form a new frontline if both Neymar and Kylian Mbappe depart

PSG manager Luis Enrique has a tough job ahead of him as he is currently facing the prospect of losing all three of his team's prominent forwards this summer. He is already set to be without Lionel Messi, who opted to join Inter Miami on a Bosman move earlier this month.

Should the French champions lose both Neymar and Kylian Mbappe this summer, they would have to field a brand new offensive troika next season. They currently have Hugo Ekitike as a number nine option, summer signings Marco Asensio and Lee Kang-in as two right-sided choices and Julian Draxler as a left-sided operator.

To properly strengthen their squad, the Parisians are reportedly keeping an eye on Napoli's Victor Osimhen and Juventus' Dusan Vlahovic. They are also expected to have Xavi Simons' services soon enough.