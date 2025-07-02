PSG ready to make move for €80 million-rated Real Madrid superstar: Reports

European champions Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are reportedly set to make a move for Real Madrid attacker Rodrygo Goes in the summer. As reported by Fichajes.net via Madrid Universal, Luis Enrique's side admire the Brazil international who faces an uncertain future at the Santiago Bernabeu.
Rodrygo was an unused sub for Xabi Alonso's side for the second time in the FIFA Club World Cup in Real Madrid's 1-0 win against Juventus. He started their opening group stage game in the tournament against Al-Hilal which ended in a 1-1 draw. The 24-year-old came on from the bench in the 67th minute in Los Blancos' 3-0 win against Red Bull Salzburg.
It has been reported that Rodrygo's camp are unhappy with the forward's lack of involvement under new manager Xabi Alonso. They expected things to improve under the Spaniard's tutelage after his prominence diminished under Carlo Ancelotti.
Rodrygo reportedly wants regular first-team football ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 and is said to be considering his future. He has also been heavily linked with a move to Arsenal in recent months and is reportedly valued at €80 million.
PSG have plenty of strength and depth on the flanks with players like Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Ousmane Dembele, Bradley Barcola and Desire Doue at their disposal. However, Luis Enrique is reportedly keen on the versatile Brazilian who has plenty of experience at the highest level despite being only 24.
Rodrygo joined Real Madrid in 2019 from Brazilian side Santos in a deal worth a reported €45 million. He has made 269 appearances for the Spanish capital club till date, producing 68 goals and 51 assists.
Former Real Madrid assistant manager Davide Ancelotti details the reason behind Los Blancos' failure last season
Former Real Madrid assistant manager Davide Ancelotti has opened up on the reasons behind their poor 2024-25 season. He insisted that signing Kylian Mbappe was not a mistake and claimed that injuries to star defenders hampered their season.
Speaking to Marca, the now-Brazil assistant manager hailed Mbappe as the most talented footballer in the world. He said, as quoted by Madrid Xtra:
"What went wrong this season? First of all, signing Kylian Mbappé was NEVER a mistake because he's the most talented player in the world. We had to adapt the defense after losing two important players, Militão and Carvajal. I think all our problems were there, the defense."
Expectations were huge from Mbappe when the France skipper joined Real Madrid last summer after his contract expired at PSG. The superstar certainly had an impressive season as an individual, even though Los Blancos did not win the LaLiga or Champions League.
Mbappe scored 43 goals and provided five assists in 57 appearances in his debut season for the Spanish giants. He won the Pichichi Trophy and European Golden Shoe in his first season, having scored 31 league goals.