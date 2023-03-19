PSG ready to offer €180 million to sign Real Madrid target - Reports

French Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are reportedly set to make a €180 million bid to sign Real Madrid target Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

As per reports from Italian outlet Correiere dello Sport, Christophe Galtier's side have identified the Georgia international as their primary target for the summer.

Kvaratskhelia has emerged as one of the most coveted players in world football following his sensational debut season for Napoli. The fleet-footed winger has been a key reason why Luciano Spalletti's side are comfortably leading the Serie A table.

The Naples club have also made it to the Champions League quarterfinals for the first time in their history.

Kvaratskhelia has been on fire for the Serie A leaders, having scored 13 goals and provided 15 assists in 29 games across competitions.

The 22-year-old has emerged as a target for some of the heavyweights across Europe, including Real Madrid and PSG. However, PSG are reportedly looking to steal a march on other admirers of the winger as they prepare a €180 million offer for the speedster.

Napoli signed Kvaratskhelia last summer from Dinamo Batumi for a fee of just €10 million and now look set to make a huge profit.

Real Madrid have also been strongly linked with a move for the Serie A winger as Carlo Ancelotti looks to bolster his attacking department. Los Blancos are trailing arch rivals Barcelona by nine points in La Liga while making it to the last eight of the Champions League once again.

Apart from the two European giants, teams like Manchester City and Manchester United have also been linked with the former Rubin Kazan winger.

Two ex-PSG managers part of Real Madrid's 4-man shortlist to replace Carlo Ancelotti

Former Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) managers Thomas Tuchel and Mauricio Pochettino are reportedly on the shortlist to replace Carlo Ancelotti at Real Madrid.

As reported by German outlet BILD (h/t Metro), former Real Madrid stars Raul and Xabi Alonso are also on Los Blancos' four-man wishlist to replace Ancelotti. The Italian's future at the Santiago Bernabeu has been up in the air due to the Spanish capital's club's poor La Liga campaign.

Ancelotti has also been linked with the Brazil job to replace current Selecao boss Ramon Menezes.

Former PSG managers Tuchel and Pochettino are both believed to be interested in taking over at the Santiago Bernabeu. They are both without a job at the moment, with Tuchel last being in charge at Chelsea while Pochettino was in charge at Paris Saint-Germain.

