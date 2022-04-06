PSG ready to offer €26m to sign 22-year-old midfielder: Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are lining up a surprise bid for Salernitana midfielder Ederson this summer, according to reports.

The 22-year-old joined the side currently bottom of Serie A in January for €6 million from Corinthians. He has been extremely impressive in his seven league appearances for the club.

According to Il Corriere dello Sport, per Football Italia, the former Brazilian U20 international is a target for the Ligue 1 leaders. Les Parisiens sporting director Leonardo is willing to pay €26 million euros for the dynamic central midfielder, who is under contract until 2026.

The report also states that in January, the Italian club's director Walter Sabatini claimed that Ederson was 'destined to join a big club'.

Ederson, who can play either in centre-midfield or as a defensive midfielder, started his career with Desportivo Brasil before quickly earning a big move to Cruzerio. His new team was relegated to the Brazilian Serie B for the first time in their history. However, Ederson was recognized by O Tempo journalists as one of the few bright spots in the club's disastrous season.

Following relegation, UOL reported that Ederson terminated his contract with the club in 2020 due to unpaid wages, and later signed for Corinthians.

This is Salernitana's first season back in the Italian top-flight since their bankruptcy in 2005. But Granatas look certain to be relegated back to Serie B. They have not won any of their previous ten league matches and are currently nine points away from safety.

PSG search for midfield reinforcements

The promising young Brazilian would be a welcome addition to the French side's midfield. They have been accused of lacking creativity in the center of the park, especially when it comes to big European games.

PSG's midfield options currently include Leandro Paredes, Danilo Pereira, Idrissa Gueye, Marco Verratti, Gini Wijnaldum and Ander Herrera.

Another disappointing Champions League campaign ended when they were knocked out by Real Madrid in March. This has led to growing speculation that this may be a summer of change at Le Parc des Princes.

Manager Mauricio Pochettino and sporting director Leonardo are under real pressure. ESPN also reports star player of the season Kylian Mbappe is set to join Los Blancos this summer.

