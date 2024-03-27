PSG ready to offer €40 million and 2 players in exchange to sign Barcelona superstar in player-plus-cash deal: Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are reportedly interested in adding Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo to their ranks and are willing to offer cash and two first-team players to sign their target.

Since the turn of the year, Araujo has allegedly popped up as a topic of speculation with Bayern Munich believed to be keen to sign him. As a result, the Blaugrana are thinking about handing their star a new contract.

Expand Tweet

However, according to El Nacional, PSG are determined to offer competition to the Bavarians in the race to rope in the Uruguayan centre-back. They are keen to offer €40 million and Fabian Ruiz and Carlos Soler to finalise a player-plus-cash deal in the summer window.

Ruiz, 27, has struggled to cement himself as a crucial starter at PSG since arriving from Napoli in a €23 million deal in 2022. He has started 17 of his 26 appearances across all competitions so far this campaign, bagging two goals and providing four assists along the way.

Soler, on the other hand, has also suffered a much similar fate to his compatriot at the Parisians. The 27-year-old has featured in just 957 minutes of first-team action this season, spread across 11 overall starts.

Meanwhile, both Barcelona president Joan Laporta and sporting director Deco are said to be uninterested in sanctioning the aforesaid deal. They reportedly prefer to receive just cash for parting ways with Araujo.

Should Araujo depart Barcelona and reject Bayern Munich to join PSG in the near future, he would emerge as a key starter for them. He would start alongside either Marquinhos or Milan Skriniar in a 4-3-3 setup.

Araujo, whose current contract is set to expire in June 2026, has helped Barcelona lift a La Liga title, a Copa del Rey trophy, and one Supercopa de Espana crown so far. The 25-year-old has featured in 144 overall matches for them since making his debut in October 2019.

Expand Tweet

Barcelona handed boost as forward returns to training ahead of continental tie at PSG

According to MARCA, Barcelona attacker Ferran Torres has rejoined training after recovering from his hamstring injury. He has participated in all group training drills of late and is expected to feature in the Blaugrana's clash against Las Palmas this Saturday (March 30).

Torres, 24, has been in fine form for Xavi Hernandez's side so far this season. He has found the back of the opposition net 11 times and registered four assists in 32 appearances, including just 18 overall starts.

Should the former Manchester City and Valencia man regain full fitness in the near future, he could start the Blaugrana's match at PSG on April 10. He missed both of his team's UEFA Champions League last-16 ties against Serie A champions Napoli earlier this campaign.