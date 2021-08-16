PSG ready to offer monstrous wages to Manchester United star to lure him next summer - Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are willing to offer Manchester United star Paul Pogba a huge €600,000 per week to lure him to join them next summer when his United contract expires, according to the Independent.

PSG have always been huge admirers of Paul Pogba and are looking to take advantage of the 28-year-old midfielder's contract situation at Manchester United. The World Cup-winning star has entered the final year of his contract at Old Trafford and has so far shown no intentions of penning one.

Despite putting in one of his best performances in a Manchester United shirt against Leeds United, Paul Pogba's future at Old Trafford is still up for debate with PSG and Real Madrid showing interest this summer.

PSG wanted to sign Pogba this summer. But the arrival of Lionel Messi at the Parc des Princes has changed the scenario in the French capital. PSG are now ready to possibly sign the 28-year-old midfielder on a free transfer next summer.

PSG can afford to pay such monstrous wages to a player arriving on a free transfer as there is no transfer fee attached to the player. The Parisians did the same when they signed Ander Herrera from Manchester United in the summer of 2019.

Also Read: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Neymar's role in Lionel Messi's transfer to PSG, Chelsea's transfer plans and more

PSG are ready to offer Paul Pogba €600,000-a-week if he agrees to join them as a free agent in 2022, according to The Independent 💰 pic.twitter.com/V9oQGqOWTr — Goal (@goal) August 16, 2021

Manchester United will try to tie down Paul Pogba's contract amid interest from PSG and Real Madrid

Despite interest from PSG and Real Madrid, Manchester United are set to try yet again to get Paul Pogba to sign a new deal. According to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, the Red Devils are currently in talks with Pogba's agent Mino Raiola but there has not been any agreement as of now.

Manchester United are in danger of losing their prized asset for free next summer after having paid a club record £89 million for the Frenchman in the summer of 2016.

As things stand, Paul Pogba is set to remain as a Manchester United player for the 2021-22 season. The midfielder has had an amazing start to the new season which saw him register four assists as the Red Devils beat rivals Leeds United 5-1 in their opening Premier League fixture.

Manchester United have always been confident to keep Paul Pogba this summer. Also before Messi deal and PSG rumours, same position: Pogba is staying. 🔴 #MUFC



Talks ongoing since weeks with Mino Raiola to extend the contract - no agreement yet. But Man Utd will try again. pic.twitter.com/SgLPKkcIE3 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 14, 2021

Also Read: Jim Beglin's column - Ranking the 5 greatest managers in Premier League history

For all the latest football news and updates, follow the Sportskeeda Football page on Facebook!

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee