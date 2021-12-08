PSG ready to pay €60m to snap up French superstar - Reports

French giants Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are interested in signing AC Milan left-back Theo Hernandez, according to Spanish outlet El Nacional (via Cult of Calcio). According to the report, PSG are ready to pay as much as €60 million for the 24-year-old Frenchman.

Theo Hernandez is widely regarded as a modern-day full-back who likes to contribute in the attack but could also defend and track down the opponent winger.

PSG's two options at left-back include Julian Bernat and Nuno Mendes. However, according to the aforementioned source, the Parisian giants are not happy with those options and want to add a top-level full-back for the long term.

Theo Hernandez's recent performances for AC Milan have caught the eye of PSG. The Ligue 1 side are willing to pay as much as €60 million to secure the services of the French international.

Theo Hernandez has been one of the most important players for AC Milan since his move from Real Madrid back in 2019. The 24-year-old full-back has made 99 appearances for the Rossoneri and has contributed 16 goals and 18 assists.

Hernandez is having a productive 2021-22 season as well. The AC Milan full-back has already registered a goal and five assists in 13 Serie A games this season.

PSG had one of their most prolific transfer windows last summer. The Parisian giants signed the likes of Lionel Messi, Sergio Ramos, Georginio Wijnaldum and Gianluigi Donnarumma on free transfers.

Kylian Mbappe still facing uncertain future at PSG

Kylian Mbappe has entered the final year of his PSG contract and is still yet to pen an extension with the Parisian giants. There have been constant rumors linking the 22-year-old forward with a free transfer to Real Madrid. The PSG forward will be in a position to sign a pre-contract with Los Blancos in January.

Mbappe recently addressed his future stating that whatever happens in the future, he will be playing for one of the biggest clubs. Speaking to Amazon Prime Video Sport, Mbappe said:

“It's not easy. Whatever happens, I'm going to play for a big club. People were asking me if I wasn't too disappointed... yes a bit at the beginning, when you wanted to leave, but I wasn't in the 3rd division.”

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano Kylian Mbappé on his future to @PVSportFR : “It's not easy. Whatever happens, I'm going to play for a big club. People were asking me if I wasn't too disappointed... yes a bit at the beginning, when you wanted to leave, but I wasn't in the 3rd division”. 🔴🇫🇷 #PSG @psghub Kylian Mbappé on his future to @PVSportFR: “It's not easy. Whatever happens, I'm going to play for a big club. People were asking me if I wasn't too disappointed... yes a bit at the beginning, when you wanted to leave, but I wasn't in the 3rd division”. 🔴🇫🇷 #PSG @psghub

Also Read Article Continues below

Despite Mbappe's uncertain future at PSG, the 22-year-old forward is still scoring vital goals for his club. Mbappe netted a brace as PSG defeated Club Brugge 4-1 in the UEFA Champions League.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava