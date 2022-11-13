PSG ready to pay €80m to sign Premier League superstar ahead of Real Madrid: Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are prepared to pay €80 million to beat Real Madrid to the signing of Tottenham Hotspur forward Son Heung-min, as per El Nacional.

Madrid have been linked with a move for Son, 30, who has become one of the Premier League's leading attackers during his time at Spurs.

The South Korean has made 19 appearances across competitions this season, scoring five goals and contributing two assists.

Son was particularly impressive last campaign with 24 goals and 10 assists in 45 appearances.

He finished joint-top goalscorer in the Premier League with Liverpool's Mohamed Salah with 23 goals.

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti is said to like the technical and physical qualities Son possesses.

The South Korean, who will be at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, wants to start a new adventure and leave north London.

He is yet to win a trophy at Tottenham, and that is something he wants to accomplish.

However, there are two stumbling blocks to Real Madrid's potential pursuit; the first is Florentino Perez.

The Madrid president has reservations over the potential acquisition of Son as he thinks he is too expensive for a 30-year-old.

It is likely to cost any potential suitor €80 million to prise the attacker away from Spurs - Perez would rather study other alternatives.

Meanwhile, PSG are also back in the market and have set their sights on Son.

The Parisians have been linked with a move for the South Korean in the past but made no move.

This time they see a unique opportunity, and there is still uncertainty over whether Lionel Messi will prolong his stay at the Parc des Princes.

The Argentine forward's contract expires next summer.

PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi will try to speak to Son at the FIFA World Cup to convince him of a move to the French capital.

Kylian Mbappe tried convincing Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni to move to PSG

Mbappe was heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid before putting pen-to-paper on a new three-year deal at the Parc des Princes in May.

The Frenchman has been given more influence on football matters at the club, and he seemingly tried to persuade Tchouameni to join.

The young French midfielder was on his way out of AS Monaco, with Madrid, PSG, and Liverpool all interested.

He eventually joined Los Blancos in June for €80 million, where he has impressed with two assists in 18 appearances.

However, Tchouameni has revealed to L'Equipe the conversations he had with Mbappe:

"It was a very interesting conversation with Kylian. He wanted to know what I was planning to do. I also asked him what he was planning to do."

He continued,

"In June he decided he was going to stay and he was teasing me with [Presnel] Kimpembe: 'Come on, you have to come too [to PSG]!' But my choice had already been made a long time ago. We laughed."

